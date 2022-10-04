VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, North Reading 0: Grace Sorensen had a double-double with 11 digs and 10 kills with a .600 hitting efficiency as the defending Division 4 state champions (8-1) won their eighth 3-0 match of the season, staying unbeaten in the Cape Ann League in the process. Kendra Brown also had an outstanding performance with 17 assists, seven digs and four aces for Ipswich, which also received 9 kills (.692 hitting percentage) and a pair of aces from Addison Pillis, as well as six kills from Frannie Hertz.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant Christian 4, Waring 0: Caz Ostrowski earned the shutout in net while teammates Isaac Portugal, Anthony Reis, Tariku Soria, and Evan Ray all scored for the winners.
Ari Bloom was spectacular in net for Waring (now 1-4) as the junior goaltender with 27 saves. Classmate and team captain Charlie Pound also played well for the Wolfpack.
St. John’s Prep 7, Malden Catholic 1: On Monday, the Eagles (now 8-0-1) got a hat trick from junior Graham Kramer as well as the first varsity goals from both Seamus Flaherty and Asefa Thome in their blowout win. Tyler Schwalm and Chance Prouty also connected for goals, with Jeffrey Groth dishing out an assist. Midfielder Calvin Massaro was another star in the victory.
Ipswich 1, Amesbury 0: Josiah Scarano scored a second half goal on a rebound to help the Tigers (5-5-1) prevail. Ned Buletza and Jack Totten helped set up the goal while playing great throughout, while midfielders Alex Barlow and Spencer McDavitt also played well. Defensively, Nate Kobuszewski earned his fifth shutout of the season in net, while Seth Woodbury, Theo Norton, Sam Sirois and Will Harrington were stout in the back to help keep Amesbury off the board.
GIRLS SOCCER
Waring 5, Newman Prep 0: Senior midfielder Belle Fedele, a team captain, scored three times with one assist while junior middie Eliza Loring had the other two goals to power Waring in an Independent Girls Conference clash.
Essex Tech 2, Innovation 0: Goals by Kayleigh Silva and Miabella Cavallaro helped the Hawks (7-0-1) remain unbeaten in CAC play on the turf at home. Hailey Guilmet posted her sixth shutout of the season in the net and assists went to Izzy Santana and Carrie Martinez.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Feehan 2: Meg Donnelly was sharp between the pipes, making 10 saves to help Fenwick (6-1-3) earn a point. Abi Bruner and Zoe Elwell had the goals for the Crusaders, both of which were assisted by Rayne Millett. Midfielder Tess Keenan had another terrific game, as did defenders Olivia Watson and Kate McPhail.
Peabody 4, Revere 2: The Tanners improved to 5-0 in non-league games and 5-7 overall with Tuesday’s home triumph.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick second at CCL Frosh-Soph Meet{/strong}: Julia Davis took third place and Marianna Kay came in fourth as the Crusaders took second place at the Catholic Central League’s Freshman-Sophomore Meet with 39 points on their home course. Caroline Blatchford (7th) and Emily Elliot (10th) also earned medals for their top 10 placements for Fenwick, while Mirelle Climenson was 15th and Norah Pasquarelli 18.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick finishes third: Samuel Appleyard’s fourth place finish plus the sixth place showing of Brayden Pouliot helped the Crusaders earn third place in the CCL Freshman-Sophomore Meet. Doron Appleyard (11th), Nondas Lagonakis (33), John Reilly (37th) were others who ran well for the hosts.
GOLF
Peabody 61, Saugus 11: Jonathan Oliveri, Maya Yaffe, Tristen Joyce and Sam Oliveri all won their matches to help the Tanners to victory.
Essex Tech 161, Nashoba Tech 108: Aidan Gray scored 32 points while Ryan Colbert had 31 to help the Hawks secure a convincing win.
Salem 49, Malden/Revere 23: Jon Wasserman, Jack Doyle, Brady Tremblay, Riley Fenerty and Diego Acuna all won by identical 7 1/2- 1 1/2 scores and Nate Lane picked up a 5-4 win to help the Witches prevail at Kelley Greens.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 4, Salem State 1: Fenwick grad Ella Morgan scored her third goal of the season and the Gulls (7-2-3) also got tallies from Julia Matus, Lindsey Papa and Gabrielle Klindworth. Jenna Mitza got the Vikings (2-8) on the board in the 71st minute.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 5, Castleton 2: Brendan Davis and Waladdine Hounane each scored twice to propel the Vikings (6-4-1), who scored twice in the final ten minutes to put the game away.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Amanda Gilbert served fives aces along with nine kills and a dozen digs to help the Gulls improve to 10-3 with a sweep. Lauren McGrath had 16 assists and Kelsey Sanborn added seven kills to the winning effort.
Gordon 3, Western New England 2: Valerie Nilan had a match-high 17 kills and three blocks while teammate Kate Howe dished out 46 assists, 12 digs and three aces as the Scots (now 8-9) won in five sets, 16-25, 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12. Annie Murphy added 10 kills and three blocks in the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 2, Springfield 0: Joe Mepham gave Endicott (7-2-3) the lead in the opening minutes and nearly flawless defense made it stand up until Tiago Frazao scored an unassisted goal in the 86th minute. Kyle Rosa needed only two stops to record a clean sheet.