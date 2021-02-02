BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 55, Winthrop 44: Bobby Jellison scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Witches improve to 4-1 on the season. Guillermo Pimentel added 13 points and four assists while Ethan Doyle had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Cathedral 61, Bishop Fenwick 57: Max Grenert dropped a season-high 27 points, but it wasn't enough as the Crusaders dropped a close one to fall to 6-4 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winthrop 58, Salem 34: Playing for the first time in two weeks — and just its second game, against an opponent that was playing its ninth — the Witches (1-1) had some defensive breakdowns that ultimately cost them. All of Winthrop's successful baskets came on layups and free throws, with nary a jumper.
Junior captain Anna Cantone and eighth grade guard Yamilette Guerrero both scored 11 points for Salem. Amayah McConney contributed eight points offensively while guard Tiara Griffin took immense pride in her defensive stops.