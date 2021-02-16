BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 61, Marblehead 52: Senior guard Bobby Jellison exploded for a career-high 42 points with 12 3-pointers to help the Magicians improve to 11-2 on the season. Jellison added seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Guillermo Pimentel also played well, scoring eight points to go with six assists.
Swampscott 53, Saugus 41: Evan Roth went off for 25 points to help the Big Blue pull away over the final three quarters of play. Jake Cooke added 10 points while Cam O’Brien grabbed numerous rebounds and was an excellent ball distributor throughout.
Beverly 80, Danvers 37: The undefeated Panthers (11-0) behind a remarkable five players in double figures: Gabe Copeland (19 points), Cam Jones (14 points), Treston Abreau (12), Rook Landman (11) and Zach Sparkman (11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beverly 37, Danvers 25: Senior guard Kylie McCarthy led the Panthers with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sophia Hemsey added nine points and four rebounds while senior Sydney Anderson added eight with four boards.
Shawsheen Tech 35, Essex Tech 16: The Hawks fell to 4-5, getting four points and four steals from freshman Emma Dorgan and five points with nine rebounds from Katie Napoli.
Salem Academy 30, Salem 28: Cindy Shehu had 18 points as the Navigators (2-5) held off the Witches in a tight crosstown battle. Kianna Mirabel-Nunez added ten in a strong outing for SA as well.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 1, Gloucester 1: Junior captain Jamie DuPont’s unassisted second period goal helped the Panthers (2-8-2) earn a draw up at Talbot Rink. Senior goalie Madison Delano had a solid game for Beverly with 14 saves as did senior defenseman Cayla Greenleaf and senior Emma Knott.