GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 16, Salem 1: Broghan Laundry five goals and nine points total while Brooke Waters also tallied five times with three helpers as the Big Blue rolled. Coco Clopton (4 goals, 2 assists), Angela D'Aleio (goal), Maisie Russo (goal) and Addie Wood (2 assists) added to the scoring, with Sasha Divall making three stops in net.
SOFTBALL
Peabody 15, Lynn Classical 6: The bats came alive for the Tanners in a non-league win.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John's Prep 16, Malden Catholic 1: Madden McGowan, Josh Haarmann, Ben Merena and Oliver Roselli all scored their first varsity goals as the Eagles (8-2) rolled to a Catholic Conference win. Gavin Kornitsky picked up his first varsity win, as the goalie stopped four shots. In all, 12 players found the scoresheet for St. John's, including Josh Haarmann (2 goals, 2 assists), Brendan Powers (goal, 4 assists), Nate Jones (2 goals, assist), Rowan Mondello (2 goals), Max Perault (2 goals), Noah Brown, Lucas Verrier, A.J. Mazziarello, Jimmy Ellard, and Will Sawyer (assist).
Newburyport 14, Ipswich 9: Eliot Donovan scored a career high five goals with one assist, but the Tigers (now 3-3) couldn't overcome a 7-1 halftime deficit. Will Harrington finished with two goals and an assist; Aiden Arnold had one of each, and Chris Burns also tallied. Ryan Orroth stopped 14 shots for Ipswich, which got within four goals but no closer.
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Feehan 91, Bishop Fenwick 40: Lucia Conti and Eliza Powers both had two victories for Fenwick, which suffered its first loss in four meets this spring. Conti was victorious in both the 100 meter (13.19 seconds) and 400 (1:00.07), while Powers captured the 100 hurdles (17.61 seconds) and high jump (4 feet 10 inches). Jillian Chinchillo was also a first place finisher in the triple jump (28-11), while Julia Loescher was second in both the discus (87-9) and javelin (84-6).
BOYS TRACK
Bishop Feehan 113, Bishop Fenwick 23: The Crusaders (2-2) got a first place showing from Wyatt Burr in the 800 (1:59.12) as well as from its 4x400 relay team of Burr, Declan Smith, Ethan Henshaw, and Andre Santos (3:41.93). Ethan Tran took second in the 200 (24.77) and Michael Carter was third in the triple jump (33-9 1/2).
BASEBALL
Ipswich 12, Lynnfield 1: The Tigers grabbed their second win of the year on the turf field on the road.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lowell Catholic 3, Essex Tech 0: Senior outside hitter Gabriel Mota finished with nine kills, classmate Beck Hermann added 11 digs and three aces at libero, and freshman setter Barrett Cross had 15 assists as the Hawks (now 2-6) fell by scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-21.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State picks up pair: The Vikings climbed over .500 at 16-15 by beating Framingham State twice, 5-1 and 4-2. The first game saw Jake Boucher get two hits and score twice from the leadoff spot and earn his fourth save pitching the ninth along with a three RBI effort from Zach Piroh, who doubled and tripled. In the nightcap, Boucher doubled and had another RBI, Traverse Briana also had an RBI double and Juan Hurtado struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings.
Suffolk 14, Gordon 8: Jon Gilbride of Beverly had two hits, two RBI and scored twice to lead Suffolk over Gordon (6-24). Dalton Cody and Josh Popovitch each hit home runs for the Fighting Scots, who had it tied 7-7 after three innings but didn't score again until the ninth.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings swept: Salem State had a decent offensive day but fell to 7-25 with 12-4 and 13-7 losses to Framingham State. Payton Jeffers had an extra base hit in both games and two total RBI, Isabella Perrotti drove home a pair and Danvers native Brooke Grassia scored a run in each game for the Rams.
Gordon wins two: A huge performance by the bats helped Gordon (17-16-1) sweep Eastern Nazarene, 14-2 and 4-3. The Scots had 27 hits between the two games with Lily Rivera totaling up five RBI. Sierra Ricci struck out seven in an eight inning performance in the one-run win and Ami Rivera tacked on three hits and two RBI in the other.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Mass. Maritime 25, Salem State 13: Sam Cioffi of Marblehead scored four times but a conference win continued to elude Salem State (6-9 overall). Patrick Guinee had a team-high six points on three goals and three assists, Luke Fleming also scored three and Kevin Albert chipped in with two goals and two assists.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Bridgewater State 20, Salem State 4: Kaia Hollingsworth was busy in net and came up with 13 saves while Mackenzie Schmink scored twice for Salem State (6-8).