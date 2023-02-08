GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 63, Marblehead 44: Logan Lomasney had another stellar performance for Peabody (13-2), finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Taylor Bettencourt (11 points, 5 steals, 4 assists), Sophia Coburn (10 points, 8 rebounds), Abby Bettencourt (9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals), Lauryn Mendonca (5 points, 10 rebounds) and Alli Bettencourt (5 points, 5 steals, 3 assists) also contributed to the Tanner attack.
Northeast 43, Essex Tech 32: Hailey Roach netted ten points but the Hawks dipped to 5-10 against a tough league foe. Nicole Mwaura had six points for Essex while Tenley Mugford and Molly McLeod added five each.
Pingree 64, Winsor 22: The Highlanders (14-3) opened up a 23 point lead in the first quarter and nine of their 11 players scored. Bella Vaz led the charge with 23 while senior Maddie Landers scored ten, Sophia Lopez added eight and Tori Farrell totaled up six.
Lynnfield 43, Ipswich 41: The Pioneers made a buzzer beater to steal one from the Tigers (8-7) in a great Cape Ann League clash. Lucy Donahue, Hazel Hoog and Ella Stein all played well for Ipswich.
Winthrop 40, Danvers 22: Though the Falcons (5-12) led at halftime, the Vikings roared back in the second stanza. Kayda Brown had 11 points to led Danvers while Reese Holland led the gutsy defensive effort and also added six points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Salem Academy 49, Pioneer 17: The Navigators picked up their 15th win of an impressive season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 49, Pioneer 37: Jorbert Peralta’s 15 points led the Navs (15-3) as they tied the school’s all-time highest win total for a single season.
Salem 58, Masconomet 39: Sophomore Brayson Green continued his torrid scoring of late, dropping 31 points to go with five rebounds and three steals as the Witches improved to 11-4. Senior point guard Jack Doyle had a double-double for the winners with 10 points and 13 assists while Chris Qirjazi finished with eight points and seven caroms.
Hamilton-Wenham 50, Triton 40: The Generals improved to 5-11 behind sophomore A.B. Labell’s 25 points and 11 rebounds. Connor McClintock adeaded a career high 19 rebounds, 10 assists, eight steals and a half dozen points for H-W, which held the Vikings to just 15 second half points.
Lynnfield 54, Ipswich 33: Max Chesley was the high scorer for the Tigers (6-10) with a dozen points. Toby Adams and James Norris each added seven.
Marblehead 63, Peabody 54: The Magicians improved to 9-3 after jumping out to an 11-point halftime lead and holding off the visitors from there.
Meanwhile, the Tanners fell to 12-5 despite 19 points, four rebounds and three assists from A.J. Forte. Shea Lynch added 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks while Raphel Laurent had 15 points.
Winthrop 59, Danvers 52: Aris Xerras recorded his second straight double-double for the Falcons, finishing with 21 points and 15 boards in the loss.
GYMNASTICS
Marblehead wins, Beverly splits, Peabody drops two: Thanks to a winning all-around score of 32.2 by Katie Collette — including a top score on beam (8.7) and bars (7.6) — Marblehead/Swampscott shaded Beverly, 125.05-124.1. Allison Dana tied with Collette for first on bars, with teammates Jaimie Andrews (7.5) and Kristina Martin (7.4) taking second and third place, respectively. Martin also took second on vault (8.6). Allison Dana earned a second place on beam (8.3) to finish third in the all-around (31.15).
Beverly, which also defeated Peabody 124.1-91.9, got a first place finish from Olivia Giello on vault (8.9), Cerys Murphy on beam (8.7), and Olivia Durand on floor (7.9). Juia Kaszynski, who placed second in the all-around at 31.3, also captured a second place showing on floor (7.85). Murphy was also third on vault (8.55), and teammates Nina Orlando and Mia Bazin tied for fourth on beam (7.8).
Peabody received strong performances from senior captains Filip Piechowiak (8.3 on vault, 7.4 on beam) and Camila Fialho (6.5 on vault, 6.8 on beam) as well as fellow 12th grader Allie Flewelling (6.55 on vault, 6.6 on beam). Emma Lynch added a 7.7 on vault and 7.3 on beam for the Tanners, who host their first home meet of the season Thursday vs. Salem.
BOYS SKIING
Masco picks up two: The Chieftains finished the dual meet season 8-2 and second in the North Shore Ski League by edging Andover (70-65) and also topping Hamilton-Wenham (92-43). Freshman David Palmer (9th among all racers) led the charge for Masco while seniors Andrew Mitchell (13th overall), Bode Devellian (17th), Anthony Stevens (20th) and Lars Kovamees (24th) had outstanding runs. Freshman Erik Martin’s 33rd place finish iced the razor thin win over Andover.
For the Generals, Will Harrington was fourth overall.
St. John’s Prep 113, Haverhill 22: Josh Haarman (22.67 seconds), Sam Charrette (23.98) and Henry Coote (24.12) were the top three racers among all the teams at Bradford in Tuesday’s meet to help the Eagles polish off a perfect regular season.
BOYS TRACK
Tigers place fourth: At the Cape Ann League Open at the New Balance Track, the Tigers saw Colin Hansen win the league title in the 300 in 35.38 seconds and finish fourth as a team. Keith Townsend won the high jump crown by clearing 6-feet-2-inches and finished second in the hurdles with Peter Bauman coming in second in the shot put (44 feet).
Generals medal: Also at the CAL Open, Hamilton-Wenham’s Ben Rich was second overall the 2-mile with a time of 10:20 and the Gens’ 4x800 relay team was second overall by just .05 of a second in a photo finish.
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich’s Novello gets gold: At the Cape Ann League Open at the New Balance Track, Ipswich’s Olivia Novello won the CAL title in the hurdles with a time of 8.99 seconds. Lucy Winthrop was second overall in the 1000 (3:14.69) while Chloe Pszenny was third in the 300 (43.09).
Georgia Wilson was the top scorer for Hamilton-Wenham with a fourth place showing in the long jump (16-9 1/4).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 65, UNE 58: Madison Wynbeek ripped down an amazing 22 rebounds to go with 20 points as the Scots finished strong to move to 12-10. Ami Rivera also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and sister Isabella Rivera scored 13 as well.
Endicott 83, Western New England 80: Down by eight at the break, the Gulls (9-12 overall) rallied in the third and fourth quarters for the inspired home victory. Sarah Dempsey came off the bench to score 20 points while teammate Tara Laugeni and Emily St. Thomas added 19 and 14, respectively.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 87, Western New England 85 (OT): Ty Vitko (21 points) had the last five in overtime as the Gulls (12-9) pulled away for an exciting victory. Jalen Echevarria added 18 points with four assists and Jeff Hill scored 10 with five dimes. Mark Barrett and Dillon Grant were also in double figures with 10 each.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 4, Rivier 0: Hannah Aveni sticked aside all 29 shots she faced in net for her second win this season, giving the Vikings (5-14-2) a satisfying win at Rockett Arena. Gianna Beauclair, MacKenzie Mallett, and Lexi Warner all had a goal and an assist for Salem State, while Alexis Thomas’ goal a little over four minutes into the action proved to be the game-winner.