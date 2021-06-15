BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 3, Beverly 2: The Magicians picked up a hard fought win in a match that was continued on Tuesday at Bass River in Beverly after Monday’s bout was paused due to rain. With the win, Marblehead claimed the Northeastern Conference regular season crown outright in just their first season in the league. Mike Garber won his match at first singles, 6-0, 6-0, Jack Donovan won at No. 2, 6-4, 6-4 and senior captain Daniel Farfel won at No. 3, 6-3, 6-3. Beverly (8-2) won both doubles matches, as Matt Mitchell and Ryan Dunleavy prevailed at No. 1, 6-1, 6-3, and Tom Schroter and Owen O’Brien won at No. 2 in a thriller, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (10-8) over Aidan Ryan and Chris Thompson.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech wins two: Maddie McDonald scored four goals and dished out an assist to power the Hawks over Greater Lowell 13-4. Katie Comeau added a goal and three assists while senior captain Bre White had two goals. The Hawks finished a perfect regular season at 13-0 by beating Gloucester, 14-1, on Tuesday led by nine different goal scorers.
Danvers 12, Beverly 7: Kayleigh Crowell led the Panthers with five goals while freshman Lauren Caley had a goal and three assists. Emma Knott scored twice and Abbie Kelly made seven saves.
Ipswich 13, Georgetown 1: Estelle Gromko had three goals and two assists and the Tigers finished the regular season 10-1. Other scoring came from Riley Daly (2 goals, 1 assist), Maddie Duffy (2 goals, assist), Ella Stein (assist), Kayden Flather (goal), Sarah Lombard (goal, assist), Cayla Greenleaf (2 goals, 2 assists), Julia Moseley (goal) and Halle Greenleaf (goal, assist). Ashton Flather made four saves in net while the defense was led by Bree Ring, Sam Orroth, Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman, Claire O’Flynn and Morgan Sexton.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peabody 15, Gloucester 4: Captain Keenan Madden had a career high five goals and two assists while fellow captain Drew Lucas scored three times, dished out two helpers, had a game-high nine ground balls and four takeaways as the Tanners ended the regular season at 11-3. Anthony Bettencourt (2 assists) and Jonathan Padios (assist) both scored twice, with Luke Buckley and Matt Bettencourt each finishing with a goal and an assist and Tristan Ell also finding the back of the cage. Scott Turner, Sam Izzo and Tyler Kalloo all had single assists, Derek Patturelli stopped seven shots in net, and Brady Carpenter, Matt Pursell, Anthony Curcio (6 ground balls) and Trotman Smith were other standouts.
Danvers 13, Beverly 6: Colby Dunham ripped home five goals with an assist to send Danvers to the playoffs on a strong note. Christian Harvey finished with three goals while Nick Tavares (3 assists) and Christian Burke (assist) each had two. Jack Murphy also had a goal for the Falcons (10-3); Jimmy Thibodeau and Lucas Rotker both had one assist; and Donovan Biersteker had six saves in net.Beverly (7-7) got a pair of goals from both Gavin Lawrence and Kyle Oliphant (who also had an assist), single goals and one assist from Matt Mezza and D.J. Bachini; four assists from Nick Cole, two more from Mason Simpson, and 14 stops from sophomore goalie Quinn Fidler.
Austin Prep 12, Bishop Fenwick 5: The Crusaders’ run from the No. 5 seed to the Catholic Central League Cup title game ended on the road against the top seeded Cougars. The loss saw Fenwick end its regular season at 10-6.
BASEBALL
Marblehead 2, Saugus 0: In a game continued from Monday, the Magicians (13-4) got two in the sixth on RBI from Sami Loughlin and Shane Keough to clinch the NEC South title. Bjorn Pluss threw three scoreless and James Doody earned a save with Jacob Sherd fanning seven in three innings in a spotless start before rain halted the game the day prior.
SOFTBALL
Danvers 7, Beverly 0: Lily Eldridge threw all seven frames with 11 strikeouts while adding three RBI on two doubles at the dish as the Falcons finished the regular season at 10-4. Emily Goddard had two hits and two RBI and Brooke Grassia and Becky Zellin had two hits each.
Rockport 20, Hamilton-Wenham 4: The Generals had only one hit in the tough loss.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 47, Ashland 15: The Eagles finished a perfect regular season at 14-0 with wins by Alex Schaeublin (106), Tyler Knox (pin at 120), Elias Hajali (126), Nick Curley (132), Adam Schaeublin (pin at 138), Rawson Iwanicki (pin at 152), Jordan Young (160), Cam Cummings (170), Dylan Greenstein (195) and Charlie Smith (285).
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 4, Sanford 2: Jake Gustin’s 2-run single in the eighth and an RBI single by Mathias Haas provided the offense as the Navigators came from behind to win at Fraser Field. James Sashin threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the win and Justin Butera threw the ninth to pick up a save. Gustin and Logan Bravo each had two hits for North Shore.