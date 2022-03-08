GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 58, Tyngsborough 56: Christa Coffey hit a huge three to tie things at 56 before Jane Maguire swiped a steal and put home a layup for the deciding basket in the Generals’ Division 3 playoff triumph. Maguire finished with a season-high 29 points while Coffey had 10 and Abby Simon had eight.
“Overall it was a great team effort as everyone contributed defensively for the win,” said Generals head coach Mark Cole.
H-W will now face Amesbury in the Elite 8 on Saturday at Whittier Tech.
COLLEGE BASEBALL Gordon splits doubleheader: The Scots (3-5) fell to Crown, 11-1, before topping them later in the day, 7-4. Jonathan McIntyre and Patrick Tevenan each had two hits and two RBI in the win.
Salem State 9, Keene State 3: Zachary Piroh hit a homer and a double en route to a three-hit, four-RBI day to propel the Vikings (1-2) to their first win. Christian Burt knocked in two runs while Jake Boucher mashed a triple in the win as well. Pitcher Brad Feeder got the win on the mound with 5.1 innings of solid stuff.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 16, MIT 3: The Gulls (2-0) rolled behind four goals from Katie Schenk and hat tricks from Morgan Pike and Carly Pierce.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Buena Vista 5, Gordon 4: The Scots (1-4) came up just short in Tuesday’s match in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Buena Vista 0: The Scots swept down in Hilton Head, South Carolina behind dominant wins from Madison West and Jordyn Maddex.