NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 8, Manchester 2: Catcher Chris Mansour drove in three runs on two hits, pitcher Ty Leavitt threw 5 2/3 shutout innings with eight stikeouts and Scott Weismann combined for the shutout as the No. 2 seed Pub won the winner-take-all Game 3 of the quarterfinal playoff series. Andrew O'Neill added an RBI, Nolan Hills scored two runs and Zach Keenan added a hit for Peabody, which will face the Northeast Tide in the best-of-5 semifinal. Beverly's Recs take on the top-seed North Shore Phillies in the other semifinal series.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Manchester 6, Hamilton 1: The Mariners scored five in the first inning and the Gens (14-7) never recovered. Will Frain had a pair of hits for H-W while Mark Roselli threw three scoreless innings of relief.