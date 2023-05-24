BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 9, Newburyport 4: In one of their best defensive performances of the season, the unbeaten Magicians (now 17-0) got 17 saves from senior captain Finn Maniaci in net and six goals up front from fellow captain Connor Cronin to remain as one of two unbeaten boys lacrosse teams in the state. Eliot Pluss, J.P. Pollender, Sam Annese, LSM Eddie Johns, and defensive middie Hogan Sedky were among those who shined in front of Maniaci, while Charlie Grenier (2 goals), Baxter Jennings (goal and dominant on faceoffs), Drew Nelson (assist) and Gio Garibotto (assist) also finding the scoresheet.
St. John’s Prep 15, Malden Catholic 5: Six unanswered goals in the third quarter helped the Eagles (16-2 overall) finish with a share of the Catholic Conference title for the fourth straight year. Jimmy Ayers powered the offense with four goals and an assist, with Will Sawyer (2 assists), Cam McCarthy (assist), and Nate Jones all scoring twice. Single goals came from Kurt Schillinger, Jack Doherty, Rowan Mondello, Oliver Rossellli, and Harlan Graber, with solo assists coming from Brendan Powers, Matt Morrow, Jake Vana, and Drew Bossi. Goaltender Gavin Kornitsky made eight saves, and Jack Doherty won 9-of-18 faceoffs.
Essex Tech 22, Nashoba 1: Fisher Gadbois had a North Shore season best 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) and Matthew Tavares added five tallies and two helpers as the Hawks (14-4) concluded their final season in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference with another unbeaten league crown. Also getting on the scoresheet were Tiimothy Tavares (3G, 2 A), Hadden Amico (2G), Tyler McHugh (G, 2A), Casey Collins (G, A), Brady Leonard (G), Lucas Goulet (G), Mason Gadbois (G), Armani Booth (2A), PJ Norton (A), and Colin Holden (A), with Damian Biersteker making one save in net. Gaspar Galleguillos played the second half between the pipes for the first time and stopped one shot as well.
Masconomet 10, Melrose 5: Will Mitchell had a big day with six goals and one assist while Cooper Easley finished with a goal and three helpers as the Chieftains (7-10) doubled up the visitors. Jack Wexler, Griffin Halecki, and Tristen Dillon also scored; Mike Rossi, Will Carey, Owen McNally, and Alan Weitzman had assists; goalie Colin Dillon had eight saves plus an assist; and Richard Jacavanco added two saves.
Triton 8, Swampscott 7:
Despite three goals from Jason Rothwell and two from Jason Codispoti, the Big Blue (8-10) fell in their regular season finale. Drew Hause and Liam Keaney also had goals while Liam Herlihy (2) and Carson Palmer had assists and Timmy Sheehan stopped five shots in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 20, Boston Latin 19 (OT): Ally Bettencourt’s overtime goal sent the Tanners to a thrilling out of conference victory on the road Tuesday afternoon. Bettencourt finished with seven goals and three assists while Brooke Lomasney led the offensive charge with nine goals and another three assists. Madi Barrett added four goals and a helper while Siobhan Smith and Aaliyah Sainato each tallied an assist. Cailtin Snow made seven saves in net in the win.
Swampscott 10, Gloucester 8: The Big Blue (11-5) won a competitive and physical battle behind a balanced offensive attack. Avery Laundry (2 goals, 1 assist), Chloe Puzzo (goal), Abby Eichler (2 goals, 2 assists), Brooke Waters (3 goals), Coco Clopton (2 goals, 1 assist) and Riley Johnson (assist) all contributed, with Lilah Caplan making five saves in net.
BASEBALL
Beverly 8, Peabody 0: Noah Guanci retired the first 14 batters he faced and finished with a complete game, 1-hit shutout while striking out 11 to make sure the Panthers (14-5) earned a share of the NEC Dunn title for the second straight. Reymi Andino’s clean single broke up Guanci’s perfect game bid with two outs in the fifth and he was the only baserunner for Peabody (6-12).
Offensively, Devin Koloski had two RBI for the Panthers and Casey McGrath went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Joey Smith struck out five in two scoreless relief innings for the Tanners.
St. John’s Prep 11, Lawrence 1: Nic Lembo went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI to propel the Eagles (9-7) to victory. Joe Williams, Drew McGowan and Jack Castrichini combined to allow two hits in a solid pitching effort and Johnny Tighe clobbered a triple and had three RBI for the Eagles.
Amesbury 11, Hamilton-Wenham 9: The Generals (11-8) rallied to score four in the fifth and take a 9-8 lead but the Red Hawks plated two in the seventh to snatch victory. Harrison Stein went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double to lead H-W offensively and Aiden Clarke (double) also had three RBI. Connor McClintock added two hits and three stole bases as well.
SOFTBALL
Swampscott 9, Manchester Essex 8: The Big Blue picked up a hard fought win behind seven strong innings of relief work from Mia Tringale. Hayden Haskell knocked in three runs and Olivia Barletta was perfect at the plate, scoring four times.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lynnfield 4, Swampscott 1: Laine Foutes earned the Big Blue’s lone win with a 6-4, 6-2 decision at second singles. First and second doubles both battled hard, coming up just short in three set matches.
Danvers 3, Waltham 2: The Falcons improved to 10-5 behind a singles win from Sophia Sanidas (7-5, 6-4) and doubles victories from Ava Nadeau/Josie Vogel (6-2, 6-4) and Jenny Patel/Raina Langlais (6-4, 6-1).
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Marblehead 0: The Generals spoiled Marblehead’s Senior Day behind singles wins from Sky Jara (6-0, 6-1), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0) and Chloe Gern (6-1, 6-2). Doubles triumphs were had by Abby Simon/Sienna Gregory (6-3, 6-1) and Alle Benchoff/Laynee Wilkins (6-3, 6-4).
Masconomet 4, Newburyport 1: The defending D2 state champs took down the defending D3 state champs in a tremendous matchup. Winners were Nina Klink (6-0, 6-1), Teagan Skulley (6-3, 6-1) and the teams of Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink (6-0, 6-4) and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-2, 6-4).
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, St. John’s Shrewsbury 0: The Eagles (17-1) wrapped up the regular season unbeaten in league play to earn another Catholic Conference championship crown. Winners were Paul Neal (6-1, 6-3), Jack Prokopis (6-3, 6-3) and John DeAngelis (6-1, 6-1) in singles play, and Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-4) and Luke Free/Mark McDuffee (7-5, 6-0) in doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Lexington 3, St. John’s Prep 2: Callum Brown had 18 kills and 18 digs, but it wasn’t enough in the Prep’s tight loss. Cole Morrison also shone, registering 40 assists in the setback.