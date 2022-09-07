FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 2, Peabody 0: Kate Bickell and Kealy Satterfield scored the goals, Peighton Ridge assisted on boh, and goalie Maggie Beauchesne stopped four shots for the shutout as head coach Linda Rice-Collins won her 300th career game for the Magicians in their season opener.
Lucy Rubino had a great game for Marblehead offensively, as did Isabelle Ferrane and Clara Donovan in the midfield. Defensively, Emma Callaghan, Elise Burdge, Anna Bobowski and Lane Kaeyer were standouts who helped preserve the shutout.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Malden Catholic 0: Captain Rayne Millett scored three times while Maddie Faradi added two as the Crusaders rolled in their season opener. Fellow captain Zoe Elwell also had a big game with a goal and three assists, and Abi Bruner notched her first varsity goal. Kaleigh Cooke and Madison Moseley added assists and goaltender Meg Donnelly earned the win with a 4-save shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 2, Manchester Essex 1: A successful penalty kick by midfielder Alex Barlow in the first minute of the second half broke a tie game and went on to be the game-winner as the Tigers opened 2022 with their first win over the Hornets in five seasons. Nate Kobuszewski came up big for the win in net for Ipswich, with Brian Milano also scoring. Spencer McDavit and Alex Barlow had strong games in the middle of the field, Ollie York did the same up front, as did Theo Norton, Nate Pillis, Seth Woodbury and Will Harrington on defense.
Essex Tech 5, Mystic Valley 1: Senior captain Ryan Lovasco netted a hat trick to power the Hawks to a season opening road victory. Fellow senior captain P.J. Tsoutsouris added the other two goals while assisting on one of Lovasco’s goals. Kyle Heckman and Dylan Martin each added an assist in the win.
Lynnfield 3, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue dropped their season opener at home.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 1, Lynnfield 0: In a physical non-league season opener, Cait Mullins scored the game’s only goal by volleying it home with four minutes to go. The score came off a cross from Sydney Ball. Juniors Rachael Albert and Kate Burns split the shutout in net.
Ipswich 1, Manchester Essex 1: Izzy Wetter got the game-tying goal for Ipswich midway through the second half off a feed from striker Lily Harper in a season opening stalemate. Senior captain Decha Perron, freshman Lyla Greenleaf, junior Taylor Walsh, and senior Nina Galanis were all standout defensive performers for Ipswich, while Taylor Walsh, captain Olivia Novello and sophomore goalie Elin Roberts also played well.
GOLF
Beverly 58.5, Winthrop 13.5: In the rain at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, Ian Paddock led the Panthers by firing a 36. Teammate Anthony Mastrioanni added a 41 in his first varsity match, including a birdie on the 9th hole.
Hamilton-Wenham 113, Ipswich 82: Loe Coughlin finished with 22 points, Aidan Noonan had 20 and Cameron McIntosh also had 20 as the Generals (now 3-1) prevailed over their arch rivals at Ipswich Country Club.
For the Tigers (1-3), Dylan York, Preston Hansen and Connor Wright were the top scorers.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Danvers 0: The Chieftains began their season with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 triumph as Camryn Wettstone had a team-high 11 kills and nine aces. Vanessa Latam added 18 assists for the winners, who also got seven digs from Sydney Draper and a block apiece from Keira Gallagher and Abby Filmore.
Salem Academy 3, St. Joseph Prep 2: Junior Annabelle Wemmer and sophomores Eman Marashi and Kaedynce Kauth helped guide the Navigators to an exciting 14-25, 25-20, 26-24, 17-25, 15-9 win.
CROSS COUNTRY
Salem Academy boys win, girls lose: The Navigator boys began the season with a 24-42 win over Excel Academy as Azriel Taguiam finished in second place overall (22:27). Patrick Little placed fourth for the winners (23:25) while Anthony Quintin took fifth (24:00).
The Salem Academy girls fell to Excel despite a first place showing from Charlotte Ross (26:13) and a second place finish from Lucy Gaddis (27:05).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
MIT 2, Endicott 0: Brianna Anslow stopped five shots, but MIT managed to score twice in the third quarter to drop the Gulls to 1-2 on the season. Zachc Regulbuto added five saves for the Gulls (1-1-1).
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Gordon 2, New England College 0: Sofia Gish and Ava Forbes-Smith notched first half goals to send the Scots (2-1) to victory. Alyssa Ford picked up as an assist as well.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
St. Joseph’s Maine 2, Endicott 1: Back Joe Akisik gave Endicott a 1-0 first half lead before the hosts tallied twice in the second half to take an under-the-lights victory.