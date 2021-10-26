GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Saugus 0: Cait Mullins had a goal and an assist as the Magicians (13-3-1) prevailed in rough conditions on the road. Samantha Dormer also scored for the winners and captain Catherine Comstock recorded her 9th shutout of the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Amesbury 0: On Monday, the Generals (7-5-4) earned another impressive win behind a goal and an assist from Ethan Minster. Walker Thorne had the other goal, while Liam Rowe added an assist.
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 2: The Chieftains remained unbeaten thanks to goals from Jason Karas, Steve Ralph, Nate Collins, Sam Brockelman and James Teleos. Assists went to Karas, Christian Shaffer, Brennan Johnston and Ross O’Brien, while Kevin Pelletier allowed zero goals in 60 minutes in net.
For Swampscott, Jack Fredrickson and Chris Urbano both scores while Valerio Tatafiore had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Swampscott 3, Salem 1: The Big Blue prevailed by scored of 25-16, 25-20, 25-17.
Beverly 3, Winthrop 0: Sierra Sadoski and Nikki Erricola combined for five aces without an error to help the Panthers take a 25-9, 25-10, 25-21 sweep. Natalie Reynolds had a team-best 16 kills, Beatrice Lesser handed out 26 assists and Abby Amoroso, Abby Ruggieri and Sadie MacKilligan played well in the decisive third set.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 4, Nichols 0: Cole Elgin had a hat trick to power the Gulls (8-6-2) to an impressive road win. Joe Mepham had the other goal and assisted on another and Tinashe Metetwa had two assists for Endicott, now 7-1-1 in league play. Kyle Rosa made five saves for the shutout.
Gordon 2, Curry 1 (OT): Six minutes into the first overtime, Benji Wright found the back to the net to help the Scots (9-5-2) grab an exciting road win. Chase Gwynn also scored for Gordon, which had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal and converted in extra time.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Babson 2, Endicott 1: The No. 4 ranked team in the country in D3 took a 2-0 lead and despite a goal by Sydney Poulin in the second half, the Gulls (9-6) couldn’t come all the way back. Danvers native Taylor Farrin played well in net with nine saves.
Springfield 3, Gordon 2: Anna Rathbun’s unassisted goal in the third quarter gave the Scots a 2-1 lead but Springfield netted the game’s final two games to take the non-league bout. Cara Goudie also scored for Gordon (now 1-11) and goalie Sophea Zaskoda made nine saves.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
St. Joseph Conn 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings (5-18) were swept 25-20, 25-9 and 25-12. Hana Hogan led the Salem offense with six kills, Pam Diaz had 12 digs and Eva Haralabatos handed out 12 assists.