NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 5, Vermont 0: Swampscott native Luke Marshall had a season-high nine strikeouts and gave up only one hit over six innings on the road to earn his second win of the summer for the Navigators (11-8-2). Logan Bravo hit a 2-run homer in the first inning that gave North Shore the lead for good, Cal Christofori went 3-for-5 and drove in a run, Ryan Marra had two hits with an RBI and runs were scored by Jake McIlory (2 hits) and Joe Lumoscio.
District 15 Little League
Games halted: Bad weather in the area halted the pool play games between Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham as well as the bout between Danvers American and Middleton on Tuesday. The games will not be played on Wednesday as the squads look to advance to the double-elimination Final Four.