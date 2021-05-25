BASEBALL
St. John’s Prep 4, St. Paul’s 0: Peter Martin struck out ten and needed an even 100 pitches to record the first no-hitter by an Eagles pitcher since 2015. Martin walked two and the Eagles (7-1 and winners of five straight) made one error in the shutout victory. Nick Sollitro, Pat D’Amico and Payton Palladino all had two hits for the Eagles with Eric Wing and Shane Williams driving home runs.
Essex Tech 7, Nashoba Tech 0: The Hawks rolled thanks to a two-hit shut out from seniors Jack Christianson (4 innings), Logan Humphrey and Nate Clement on the mound. Offensively, sophomore Jayce Dooley mashed a pair of triples, scored twice and had two RBI; sophomore Harry Lynch knocked in two runs; senior Dan Masta had two hits including a triple and an RBI; junior Jacob Wells had two hits and scored twice; and Christianson had two hits and an RBI.
Masconomet 5, St. Mary’s Lynn 2: Sean Moynihan pitched 6 2/3 innings and added three more to his area leading RBI total to help the Chieftains improve to 6-3 under the lights at Fraser Field. Matt Aldrich doubled twice and drove in a run, Ethan Cote threw the last out for a save and freshman Cam LaGrassa and Aldrich each made run saving defensive plays.
Amesbury 15, Ipswich 5: The Tigers (1-7) had a tough day on the road.
WRESTLING
Beverly 39, Saugus/Peabody 24: Wins from Garret McNeil (126 lbs.), Luke Loureiro (138), Elias Mayes (152), Mario Hoxha (160) and Graham Norton (182) helped the Orange-and-Black improve to 3-2 on the season.
Essex Tech/Masconomet 30, Salem 10: Essex Tech/Masconomet co-op moved to 5-1 on the season, getting pins by Ian Darling, Toal Lodewick, Drew Howard and Garrett Hunter. Nick Mandracchia added a win by forfeit.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Danvers 15, Beverly 5: Grace Brinkley scored a team-high six goals and dished out two assists to help Danvers to a big win. Eliana Anderson added three goals and two assists, Ashely Curcuru had two goals and two assist, Kaylee Rich scored twice and had an assist, and Jordan Turcotte had two goals. Falcons’ goalie Megan McGinnity added 12 saves in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 17, St. John’s Shrewsbury 4: Captain Michael Kelly had a natural hat trick to begin the contest, sophomore Jimmy Ayers finished with five goals and an assist, and Pierce Blaeser scored his first varsity goal to lead the unbeaten Eagles (6-0) to another blowout win. Kaden Quirk stopped 10 of 12 shots in net for the win, with Graham Tyson (9 wins) and Owen Umansky (6) capturing the majority of their faceoff draws. Kelly finished with four goals and two assists for St. John’s Prep, with teammates Tommy Sarni (2 goals, assist), Luke Surette (2 goals), Pat Atkins (goal, 2 assists), Max Perault (goal, assist), Lucas Verrier (goal), Nolan Philpott (assist), Zack Raposa (assist), Tyee Ambrosh (assist) and Umansky (assist) also factoring in offensively.
Hamilton-Wenham 14, North Reading 8: The Generals won their second straight on the road and second game in as many days by scoring seven times in the fourth quarter to snap a 7-7 tie. Captain Andrew Winch led the way with nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) while fellow captains Colby Guyer (4 goals), Hunter Bahr (3 goals) and goaltender Grant Landon (7 saves on 8 shots in only one quarter of play) led the comeback. Zach Walles finished with a goal and an assist, Charlie Schibli produced a goal and one helper, and Lucas Hunt also scored as Hamilton-Wenham played mostly JV players for the first three quarters. Jack Steward (12 of 18) and Charlie Collins (6 of 8) continually gave their team possession with faceoff wins.
SOFTBALL
Peabody 14, Austin Prep 3: Freshman Abby Bettencourt went the distance and struck out 16 Cougars as the Tanners remained spotless on the year at 7-0. Emma Bloom homered, finished a single away from the cycle and led the offense with five RBI while freshman Logan Lomasney also sent one out of the park. Avery Grieco drove in two and scored three, Isabel Bettencourt had two hits, Penny Spack drove home a run and Abby Bettencourt added two hits with three runs to help her own cause.
Essex Tech 10, Shawsheen 4: Freshman Callie Hogan had seven strikeouts and allowed just two earned in seven innings to help the Hawks to victory. Offensively, Ari Barrows had three hits, two runs and two steals; Aly Countie had four hits, three runs and an RBI; Mya Doucette had four hits and two RBI; Lilly Zagareas had one hit a run and two steals; and Emma Philbrooks had one hit, one run and one RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 5, Gloucester 0: The Panthers swept all positions starting with senior captains Patrick Johnson at first singles (6-1, 6-2), Anthony Coletti at second singles (1-6, 6-4, 6-4) and sophomore Ivan Contreras at third singles (6-4, 6-3). In doubles action, the No. 1 duo of senior captain Matthew Mitchell and sophomore Ryan Dunleavy won 6-2, 6-3, while No. 2 tandem of junior Owen O’Brien and freshman Lua Pasquarello came out on top 7-5, 6-3.
St. John’s Shrewsbury 3, St. John’s Prep 2: Senior Hayden Bryne won his match at third singles, 6-2, 6-2, while the doubles team of Jack Kiely and Scott Daley (7-6, 5-2) also won for the Eagles, who suffered their first loss of the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 3, Winthrop 2: The Falcons swept singles play as Jenna Kee (6-3, 7-6), Abby Lyman (6-0, 6-2) and Amanda Tinkham (6-2, 6-4) all came out on top.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, O’Bryant 1: The Eagles earned a 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14 victory behind a total team effort with multiple people coming off the bench to help out.
Essex Tech 3, Innovation 1: The Hawks (3-2)earned a 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18 triumph behind 10 kills from Cael Dineen and 10 kills and 12 digs from Gabe Motta. Seniors Zach Seymour (9 kills, 10 digs) and Addison Twiss (24 assists) also played well, as did freshman Bruno Santos (12 digs).