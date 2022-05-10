GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Danvers 0: The Chieftains dropped just six games en route to a Northeastern Conference road triumph. Singles wins came from junior Kendall Skulley (6-1, 6-0), freshman Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and junior Nina Klink (6-0, 6-0). In doubles, junior Shaylee Moreno and freshman Maya Klink prevailed (6-2, 6-2), as did sophomore Taylor Mastrogiovanni and junior Chloe Ahern (6-1, 6-0).
Bishop Fenwick 5, Arlington Catholic 0: Nora Elenbaas (6-1, 6-3), Madelyn Leary (6-0, 6-1) and Gwen Schroder (6-0, 6-1) swept singles play for the Crusaders while the doubles teams of Aisling Hinchey/Aoife DeClerq (6-1, 6-0) and Lacey Murphy/Ari Summa (6-0, 6-3) also won.
BOYS TENNIS
Lynnfield 4, Masconomet 1: Jack Eaton and Jimmy Cheng Zhang picked up the Chieftains lone win with a 6-2, 6-4 decision at second doubles. Sam Brockelman (7-6, 3-6, 1-6) and Mark Trull (6-2, 2-6, 5-7) each went three sets in their singles matches before eventually falling.
Lexington 5, St. John’s Prep 0: The Eagles fell to 10-3 against a powerful squad on the road. Both doubles matches went three sets, with freshman Jack and Luke Prokopis battling at first doubles before falling (6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-10), while Luke Free and Ben Liptak also fought gallantly before falling (2-6, 6-2, 2-6).
BOYS LACROSSE
Lynnfield 10, Hamilton-Wenham 7: In a game that was tied throughout, the Generals (3-9) simply ran out of gas on the road. Pete Gourdeau had a pair of man-up goals while Zack Walles also scored twice and added an assist for Hamilton-Wenham, with Will Maroney (8-for-8 on faceoffs), Charlie Schibli (assist) and Rafi Santomenna also scoring. Brady Scudder chipped in with two assists, Lucas Hunt had one, and Ben Woods stopped 16 shots in net.
Peabody 10, Salem 1: James Houlden scored two goals, including his first career marker, while adding an assist to lead a balanced Tanners attack. Connor Anezis, John Minichillo (assist), Jordan Tompkins, Trotman Smith, Caio Santos and Ashton Sousa all scored their first career goals as well. Defensively, freshman Aidan Haight made seven saves.
Salem (0-9), which played one of his better games of the season, got a goal from Mikey Curtin and 16 saves from senior co-captain Maher Kokonezis.
Pentucket 19, Ipswich 5: Leading the way for the Tigers in defeat was Henry Wright (2 goals, 1 assist), Eliot Donovan (2 goals), Griffin O’Brien (goal) and Sam Pinsky (assist). Ryan Orroth made nine saves in net in the setback.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 16, Lynnfield 8: Haley Hamilton scored eight more goals to increase her area-leading mark to 85 for the season as the Generals doubled up their CAL rivals. Kara O’Shea also exploded for seven goals and two assists while Riley Clarke had two goals. Jackie Chapdelaine was terrific defensively and on ground balls.
Ipswich 12, Pentucket 11: The Tigers got seven goals from Estelle Gromko and three from Kayden Flather en route to a tight win at home. Julia Moseley added two goals, Maddie Duffy had three assists and three draw controls, and Halle Greenleaf had an assist and four draw controls. Lexi Wright (4 caused turnovers), Ava Horsman and Azza Lestage led a strong defensive effort with goalie Ashton Flather making 12 saves behind them.
BASEBALL
Essex Tech 14, Northeast Tech 0: Seniors Jacob Wells (W) and Patrick Mannion combined for a three-hit shutout as the Hawks (5-7) rolled. Offensively, seniors Jeffrey Roach and Josh Berube each had three RBI, freshman Cole Waterman had two RBI and Harry Lynch and Wells each had RBI.
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Lowell Catholic 1: The Generals (7-6) had 14 total hits with three from freshman Gian Gamelli. Leadoff man Will Cooke had two hits with two RBI while Nick Freni drove in a pair and James Day and Adam Green had two hits each. Harrison Stein added a triple and Tate Fitzgibbons threw five strong for the win while helping his own cause with two hits.
Pentucket 11, Ipswich 2: The Tigers weren’t able to keep their momentum going and fell to 3-8.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 17, Boston Latin 5 (5 innings): The Crusaders rolled in Tuesday’s out of conference tilt.
Beverly 3, Concord-Carlisle 1: Noelle McLane hit a 3-run blast in the top of the first to help the Panthers (9-2) earn a nice out of conference win. Jazmine Sullivan got the win on the mound, striking out six and giving up just two hits. Also playing well was Nikki Erricola (2-for-4) and Mya Perron (2-for-3).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, KIPP Academy 0: The Hawks picked up a 27-25, 25-20, 25-20 sweep behind senior outside hitter Gabe Pedrozo-Mota’s eight kills and three aces. Senior middle blocker Cael Dineen added nine kills in the win.
Salem 3, Pioneer Charter-Everett 1: The Witches (now 6-4) picked up a hard fought win, taking a 27-25, 20-25, 25-21, 26-24 decision. Outside hitter Jake Fritz paced the offense with 13 kills, one block and five aces, including the match winner. Middle blocker George Alexopoulos added seven kills, two blocks and some strong serving, while libero Alexander MacTaylor anchored the defense with 12 digs.
BOYS TRACK
St. John’s Prep 99, BC High 37: The Eagles clinched the Catholic Conference title with event wins by Aithan Bezanson (high jump), Tireni Asenuga (triple jump), Pius Ejindu (shot put), Tanner Ciano (discus), Chase Moyla (javelin), Jason Bois (high hurdles), Charlie Tuttle (mile), Connor Perault (400), Dylan Aliberti (low hurdles), Declan Kelley (800) and Paul Lovett (2-mile).
COLLEGE GOLF
Endicott, Salem State competing at NCAA Div. 3 Championship: Both the Endicott and Salem State men’s golf teams headed to Florida on Tuesday for the opening round of the NCAA Division 3 Championship at Mission Inn Resort & Club. Neither squad got off to a particularly strong start, with Endicott (+43) currently in 35th place and Salem State (+47) at 39 out of 43 total teams.
Endicott’s Tyler Baker and Salem State’s Brian Cannata posted the best scores for their respective teams, both coming in with 7-over par 78s. No other player from either team broke 80. Play will resume on Tuesday morning and conclude on Friday.