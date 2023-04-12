SOFTBALL
Masconomet 3, Gloucester 2 (10 innings): The Chieftains held knocked off the Fishermen in extra innings with pitcher Amber Goudreau fighting through a stomach bug to pitch all 10 innings. She struck out 11 Gloucester batters and also came through with the go-ahead RBI in the tenth.
Newburyport 9, Beverly 8: Pellegrino McLane had two hits and two RBI and the Panthers (2-2) nearly rallied from six runs down in a non-league bout. Reese Kwiatek had an RBI triple while Mya Perron delivered an RBI double.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 2: Gigi Aupont struck out 14 batters in a 5-hitter but the Crusaders led a 2-1 lead slip away in the seventh. Gabby Maiuri had two hits with an RBI and Maisie Dunn also had two hits and drove in a run.
BASEBALL
Marblehead 14, Peabody 1: The Magicians (3-1) won their third straight by out-hitting the Tanners 17-4 and scoring eight times in the sixth. Captain Shane Keough had three hits and two RBI to lead the attack and Chris DeWitt added three hits with two runs scored. Jake Scogland and Charlie Sachs had two RBI each and Drew Whitman threw five efficient innings for the win.
Peabody (2-1) saw captain Sam Oliveri deliver two of its four hits, including a double.
Bishop Fenwick 13, Bishop Feehan 11: Jacob Behn had three hits with six RBI and Anthony Herbert drove in four runs to get the Crusaders (1-1) their first win. Marco Carrillo doubled and scored twice, Nick Villano scored three times and Mike Geissler nailed down a save while fellow captain Mike Williams earned the win.
Salem Academy 10, Cathedral 8: Keegan LeClare drove home four runs on two hits and came out of the bullpen to earn a save for the Navs (3-1). Gami Rosario and Danny Silk gave Salem Academy some quality mound work as well.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lowell 3, Salem 1: Jake Fritz racked up 13 kills but the Witches (2-2) were topped 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 15, BC High 9: Senior Matt Morrow scored five times and classmate Jimmy Ayers added four as the Eagles (3-0) defeated their Catholic Conference rivals on the road in a rematch of the last two Division 1 state finals. Goaltender Gavin Kornitsky (13 saves) had another strong game for St. John’s, which allowed just two first half tallies while racing out to an 8-2 lead at the break. Sophomore defenseman Jack Weissenburger and defensive middies Brady Plaza, Alex Perault, and Grayson Ambrosh all had stellar efforts for the winners. Luke Kelly (2), Cam McCarthy, Lucas Verrier, Will Sawyer and Greyson Ambrosh also ripped the twine for SJP, with McCarthy (2), Ayers, Verrier, Chris Esposito and Harlan Graber snagging assists.
Hamilton-Wenham 16, Salem 1: The Generals (1-2) picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion.
Mikey Curtin had the goal for Salem, with Will Cuevas assisting. Vincent Milano turned away eight shots in the Witches’ cage.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 5, St. Mary’s 0: The Crusaders earned a clean sweep behind singles wins from Nora Elenbass (6-0, 6-0), Madelyn Leary (6-1, 6-0) and Gwen Schroeder (6-0, 6-0). In doubles action, Lacey Murphy and Aria Summa (6-1, 6-2) came out on top, as did Aoife DeClercq and Liz Champagne (6-1, 6-0).
Marblehead 5, Malden Catholic 0: Earning wins for Marblehead (2-0) were Pauline Geissler (6-0, 6-1), Andrea Potvin (6-3, 6-1), Charly Cooper (6-1, 6-2) and the teams of Courtney Yoder/Aviva Bornstein (6-0, 6-2) and Aoife Bresnahan/Lucia Levin (6-0, 6-2).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Reading 17, Peabody 5: The Tanners fell short against a very strong Reading squad despite three goals and an assist from Brooke Lomasney. Madi Barrett added a goal and an assist, Ally Bettencourt scored once and Angelo Fabbo had an assist.
BOYS TRACK
Fenwick shines: Competing in the CCL Jamboree Freshmen-Sophomore meet, Bishop Fenwick got first place finishes from Aidan Silva (400 hurdles, 110 hurdles) and Teddy Cahill (javelin). Silva was also second in the high jump while Cahill was third in the discuss. In addition, Danny Rowan finished second in both the 400 hurdles and 110 hurdles, Nondas Lagonakis was second in the long jump and third in the 200, and the 400 relay team of Luke Murray, Medhi Kemmich, Jesse Timson and Jacob Pena claimed second.
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick snares five first places: Competing in the CCL Jamboree Freshmen-Sophomore meet, Taylor Carafa (shot put, discus), Caroline Perry (400 hurdles), Marianna Kay (high jump) and the 400 relay team of Gabbi Millett, Ava DiNitto, Caroline Perry and Brittany Figulski all earned first place finishes. In addition, Perry was also third in the 100 hurdles.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 22, Salem State 3: Jake Nardone smashed two home runs and the No. 6 ranked Gulls (19-4) had six blasts out of the park in total in a rout. John Muldready, Caleb Shpur, Nick Notoroangelo, Robbie Wladkowski and Dylan Pacheco all jumped the yard for Endicott, which had an absurd 24 hits. Brahaim Ortega led Salem State (6-15) at the plate with three hits.
Suffolk 16, Gordon 6: Former Manchester Essex star Harry Painter had two homers and seven RBI to lead Suffolk over Gordon (7-11). The Scots were paced by Robert Dunkle’s three run triple and a pair of hits by Andrew Hartman.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott splits: The Gulls (14-6) beat Brandeis 2-1 before dropping a 1-0 decision in two quick, low scoring games. The victory saw Christina Nowicki belt a solo homer in the seventh inning and Maria Hanchuk strike out seven. The 1-0 loss was tough luck for Jaylin Couto, who allowed only four hits.
Vikings drop pair: Salem State (7-15) was swept by Lasell, 8-2 and 9-2. Maddison Donovan and Mackenzie Desantis each drove in runs for Salem State,
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Nichols 7, Endicott 2: George Danes took a 10-8 tiebreaker at second singles to pace the Gulls while Antonio Marsallo picked up a straight set singles win as well.
Salem State 9, Southern Maine 0: Andrew Muttiah, Roni Bazile, Corey Cherico and Qutnein Wilkins all won at both singles and doubles play to lead the Vikings to a shutout win.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Plymouth State 19, Salem State 0: The Vikings (1-12) couldn’t manage a goal on seven shots while keeper Trevor Gilligan faced down 43 and had a solid effort with 24 saves.