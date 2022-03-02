GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet places third at states: Sophomore Charlotte Hill won the giant slalom race in a time of 46.61 seconds, thus being crowned the MIAA’s individual GS state champion, to pace the Chieftains to a third place finish among 61 teams taking place. She also finished in fourth place in slalom. Teammates Megan Riley (17th place) and Alex Hill (19th) also had strong races for Masconomet.
The Chieftains, who had 11 skiers take part, had a combined team time of 4:56.49, trailing only Mohawk Trail Regional (4:52.56) and Marblehead (4:55.27).
BOYS
SKIING
St. John’s Prep wins state title: The North Shore Ski League champion Eagles, who’d been state runners up several times in recent years, finally won the state title. Tim Haarmann, Josh Haarmann, Sam Charette, Owen Gandt and Peyton McKee were among the skiers with great runs for the champs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wakefield 56, Masconomet 46: Too many turnovers and poor free throw shooting spelled doom for the 37th seeded Chieftains (11-9) in a Division 2 preliminary round playoff road loss. Senior captain Brennen Johnston led the squad with 20 points and captain Matt Richardson added 13 in the setback. Offensive rebounds and steals kept the Chieftains in the game, but shooting just 7-for-18 from the free throw stripe prevented them from cutting into their six-point halftime deficit.
Fairhaven 58, Essex Tech 40: The Hawks (11-10) trailed by 17 points at the break and were never able to claw their way out of it against a strong southeastern Mass. squad. Seniors Patrick Mannion and Josh Berube each scored six points to lead the way.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Greylock 65, Salem Academy 34: Despite 21 points from junior captain Cindy Shehu, the Navigators saw their season come to an end at 12-9 in a Division 5 preliminary round playoff contest. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez added eight points for the locals while Cristal Pujols finished with four.
Arlington Catholic 40, Essex Tech 22: Shooting woes bedeviled the Hawks in their Division 3 North preliminary game on the road as they finished the season 14-7.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 4, Westfield State 2: The Vikings (12-12) got a 39 save performance from Aaron Mercer to punch their ticket to the MASCAC championship game with an upset semifinal victory. Joe Smith had two third period goals with the game-winner on the power play and an empty netter to seal the playoff win. Richard Coyle added a goal and an assist and Erik Larsson had two helpers to put Salem in the conference title game for the fifth time in the last eight seasons.