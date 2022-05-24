GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 16, Northeast 1: Junior captain Maddie McDonald became the second player on the North Shore in two days to hit 100 goals for the season as the Hawks rolled to their 16th victory in 18 games. Fourteen different players ripped the twine all told for the winners, who got stellar play defensively from junior Delaney Leblanc, as she helped transition the ball into offense.
Peabody 12, Ipswich 10: McKayla Fisher (4 goals, 2 assists) and Brooke Lomasney (3 goals, 3 assists) each reached the 100-point mark for their respective careers and teammate Caitlin Snow (9 stops) earned her 100th career save in the Tanners’ victory. Other goal scorers for the winners included Ally Bettencourt (3 goals, 3 assists), McKenna Forni (goal, 2 assists) and Lauren Woods, with Madi Barrett and Katie Amico picking up solo assists.
Estelle Gromko scored three times for Ipswich while Carolyn Bailey and Ella Stein had two apiece. Skyler Moseley (assist), Maddie Duffy and Kayden Flather also had goals, with Ashton Flather stopping eight shots in net while Halle Greenleaf and Stein both excelled on the draw.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 13, Northeast 1: The Hawks ran their record to 14-1 in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play and 14-3 overall behind four goals and five assists from David Egan, four goals and an assist from Bryan Swaczyk, and one goal and four helpers from Matthew Tavares. Ryan Colbert and Fisher Gadbois each added two goals and an assist, with Damian Biersteker finishing with 13 saves in net.
Swampscott 20, Salem 0: Thanks to three goals and four assists from Keaney and five goals and two helpers from Jason Codispoti, the Big Blue (9-8) ended the regular season with a bang prior to the start of the state playoffs. Zack Pierce, Aidan Sprague (assist) and Thomas Mello all finished with two goals, with Christian Urbano (2 assists), Al Bangura, Jack Hazel (assist), Dakota Langevain and Drew McCathern adding one apiece. Liam Herlihy had four assists as well, and Joey Pilotte (1 save) earned the shutout.
Senior co-captain Maher Kokonezis finished with 14 saves in net for the Witches, setting a new school record for saves in one season (284) in the process.
St. John’s Prep 18, Malden Catholic 0: Ben Merena had a career high three goals with one assist as the Eagles (15-1 overall) won the Catholic Conference title for the third straight season with a perfect 10-0 mark. Noah Brown and Lucas Verrier (2 goals, 1 assist each), Jimmy Ellard (2 goals), Nicholas Brandano (goal, assist), and A.J. Mazziarello, Nate Jones, Tommy Sarni, Brendan Powers, Madden McGowan, Drew Bossi, Jack Quigley and Jimmy Nardone all scored, wtih Rowan Mondello, Luke Kelly, Grayson Ambrosh, Oliver Rosselli, and Harlan Graber adding assists. Gavin Kornitsky (2 saves) and Austin Kitces (no saves over the second half) shared the shutout.
SOFTBALL
Marblehead 16, Salem 4: Grace Martin scattered six hits and struck out four in a complete game win for the Magicians.
For the Witches, Cassadi O’Leary belted a towering home run to highlight an afternoon in which she added two singles, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Barbara Rowley added a double, a triple and scored a run, while teammate Ella Wasserman also hit safely and knocked in a run. Mia Silva (hit, RBI), A.J. Keating (single) and pitcher Skylar Sverker also turned in strong outings for Salem.
Lexington 19, Beverly 7: Falling for just the fourth time in 17 games this spring, the Panthers outhit their foes (10-8) but were done in by costly errors. Lindsey Gannon was 2-for-3 with a 2-run homer for the Orange-and-Black while Mya Perron was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.
Whittier 7, Essex Tech 6: Starter Sammi Chase (6 K’s) and reliever Callie Hogan (4 K’s in two innings) both pitched well for the Hawks in a back-and-forth battle. Emma Cormiers and Zoe Kobus had RBI for the locals, with right fielder Ari Barrows throwing a runner out at second base.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 0: The Magicians swept their final conference match of the season in straight sets as Alessandra Staffialni (6-0, 6-0), Maddie Conlon (6-1, 6-1) and Andrea Potvin (6-0, 6-0) all won in singles. So did the doubles tandems of Camille Eagan and Stella Monaco (6-4, 6-2), as well as Sarah Gold and Amelia Singer (7-6 (7-4), 6-1).
Austin Prep 5, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue were blanked by the powerful Cougars.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 3, Austin Prep 2: Charles Schepens (6-2, 7-5) and Nick Custer (6-1, 6-3) earned wins at second and third singles, respectively, for the Big Blue. The victory was capped off by the second doubles team of Maxim Zeissig and Tex Graff, who prevailed 7-5, 6-3.
Beverly 4, Masconomet 1: The Panthers picked up a solid win to improve to 8-7 on the season after previously losing two meetings to the Chieftains this spring. Beverly swept the singles slots with Olie Forhaug (7-6, 6-0), Ryan Dunleavy (7-5, 1-6, 6-2) and Owen O’Brien (6-3, 6-2) coming out on top. In doubles action, Thomas Schroter and Pablo Perez prevailed 6-1, 6-4.
For Masco, the second doubles duo of Cash Campanella and Jeff Pappalardo won 6-2, 6-4.
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 0: Playing second doubles for only the second time all season, Kipp Schauder rebounded from an 0-5 start to win his match 3-6, 7-5, 10- to highlight the Magicians’ afternoon. Other singles winners were Mika Garber (6-2, 6-2) and Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria (6-3, 6-3), as well as Jack Donovan and Dwight Foster at first doubles (6-2, 4-6, 6-2), and Jack Fobert and Nate Bowden at second doubles (6-3, 6-4).
St. John’s Prep 5, Andover 0: The Eagles finished the regular season at 15-3 after their shutout triumph. Hunter Wohlers (6-2, 6-2), Charles Kirby (6-4, 6-4) and Alex Melville (6-4, 6-0) had the victories at singles, with Jack and Luke Prokopis (6-1, 6-1) prevailing at first doubles and Luke Free and Ben Liptak (6-1, 6-2) doing likewise at second doubles.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Greater Lawrence 2: Jake Fritz finished with 17 kills and teammate Jayren Romero added 14 to give the Witches (now 9-5) a back-and-forth 18-25, 29-27, 25-15, 18-25, 15-10 triumph. Romero added 11 digs defensively for Salem, wich also saw setter Elias Ferreria turn in an outstanding performance with 32 assists.
Salem boys volleyball won their conference match at Greater Lawrence 3-2.
North Andover 3, Essex Tech 0: Seniors Cael Dineen (9 kills, 6 blocks) and Mateus Lima (6 kills, 3 blocks) at middle blocker and Gabe Pedrozo-Mota (8 kills, 2 blocks) at middle hitter all had strong performances for the Hawks (now 4-14).
BASEBALL
Stoneham 6, Essex Tech 1: Junior Harry Lynch carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up only three hits total but the Spartans broke it open late. Medrano Deschene had two hits with a double for the Hawks (7-10) while senior Josh Berube knocked home Jeff Roach.
Amesbury 13, Hamilton-Wenham 4: Connor McClintock went 3-for-4 with a triple two RBI but the Generals (10-9) gave up 14 hits to the CAL Baker champs. Nick Freni added two hits and an RBI and Aiden Clarke had a hit, scored and drove one in.