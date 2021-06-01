SOFTBALL
Salem 22, Swampscott 0 (5 innings): Christin Napierkowski struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout and also hit a home run with five RBI to lead the Witches. Cassadi O’Leary homered, tripled and scored four times with four RBI and Skyler Sverker added three hits while driving in two.
For Swampscott, Emma Bragan had two infield singles.
Beverly 3, Marblehead 1: Jaime DuPont’s 2-run single in the top of the seventh helped the Panthers earn a huge win. Caroline Foley’s RBI single gave Beverly a 1-0 lead earlier with Lindsay Gannon, Foley and Emily Stilwell scoring the runs. Madi Monahan had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh of the Magicians but Beverly quashed the rally.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 16, Beverly 2: Senior Hailee Lomasney hit yet another milestone with her 200th career point on four goals and five assists to help the Tanners improve to 7-3. Running mate Amber Kiricoples scored seven times while McKayla Fisher had two with three helpers. Hailey Baker (two goals) and Katie Amico (one) also got in on the scoring with standout defensive performances coming from Elise Staunton, Jordyn Collins, Emily McDonough, Sam Silva, Sophia Izzo and keeper Olivia Lavalle (six saves).
Ipswich 16, Lynnfield 3: The Tigers spread the wealth with ten players scoring goals led by Estelle Gromko’s four. Sarah Lombard, Bree Ring and Cayla Greenleaf had two each while Riley Daly, Lexi Wright, Carolyn Bailey, Sam Orroth and Halle Greenleaf also scored. Astaine Flather (five saves) and Azza Lestage (two) combined for the win in net and Ava Horsman, Claire O’Flynn and Morgan Sexton played well defensively.
Swampscott 16, Gloucester 0: The Big Blue (10-1) got five goals and a pair of assists from Broghan Laundry en route to a dominant win. Scarlett Ciciotti added a hat trick while Coco Clopton and Sydney Bray each scored twice. Harper Clopton added a game-high 5 assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 9, Gloucester 4: Christian Pierro scored three goals while Jack Russo (assist), Vinny Palmer (assist) and Jason Codispoti had two each for the Big Blue (now 8-2). Christian Urbano and Zack Pierce added two assists apiece, Aidan Breault made 10 saves and the Swampscott defense was stellar all game.
Bishop Fenwick 11, Bishop Feehan 8: Aiden Anthony’s four goals and two goals apiece from Anthony Sasso and Liam Hill (who also had 3 assists) help Fenwick (now 5-4) climb over .500 for the first time this season and knocked Feehan from the ranks of the unbeaten in CCL play. Ty Mullen (assist) Max Grenert and Connor Sturnolio also scored while George Kostolias had 10 saves and Liam Foley, Nick Wesley and Nick Sasso all stood out defensively.
St. John’s Prep 15, Xaverian 12: Sophomore attack Jimmy Ayers continued his strong play with five goals and an assist in a game the Eagles (now 9-0) never trailed in. Michael Kelly added two goals and three assists while Pat Atkins, Tommy Sarni and Luke Surette each added two goals and an assist. Charlie Wilmot added two goals of his own, Charlie Danis had two assists, and senior netminder Kaden Quirk made seven saves.
Ipswich 9, Lynnfield 6: The Tigers ran their record to 9-0 on the road under the lights.
Pentucket 11, Hamilton-Wenham 4: Despite putting close to 40 shots on net, the Generals (2-6) couldn’t put up as many goals as they’d hoped in a road loss. Coming off of an injury, senior goalie Grant Landon came into the game at halftime and played well over the final 24 minutes.
BASEBALL
Marblehead 10, Lynn Classical 0: The Magicians (9-2) jumped all over the Rams with eight runs in the first two frames to run their win streak to eight. Senior captain Charlie Titus doubled twice and drove in four runs while Shane Keough had two hits and three RBI. Jacob Sherf fanned nine to collect the win with four shutout innings. Schuyler Schmitt (RBI run), Thomas Groom (hit, run), Sami Loughlin (hit, two runs) and Matt Titus (hit) also contributed at the plate.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Ipswich 2: Catcher Nick Freni hit his fourth homer of the season and Shane Metternick struck out seven over six innings to help the Generals improve to 8-2. Harrison Stein had three RBI in his varsity debut while James Horgan, Luke McClintock, Tobin Clark-Goldfeld and Ryan Hutchinson also had hits.
St. Joseph Prep 7, Bishop Fenwick 5: Scott Emerson had three RBI but the Crusaders (6-5) conceded four runs in the last two frames to drop a CCL bout on the road. Alex Gonzalez had two hits, scored twice and also stole two bases.
Swampscott 10, Salem 1: Senior Nate Stern scattered three hits over 4 1/3 innings to earn his third win while Cam O’Brien led the offense with three hits and two RBI. The Big Blue (5-4) got two hits and two RBI each from Jonah Cadorette and John Caponigro and Aidan Graciale added two hits with three runs scored.
Northeast 10, Essex Tech 5: Sophomore Harry Lynch had two hits and classmate Jacye Dooley doubled and stole a base but the Hawks (3-6) gave up seven in the first two innings and couldn’t recover. Junior Caleb Calderwood had a hit and scored twice.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Xaverian 1: Dan Schorr’s 37 assists helped the Eagles win three straight after dropping the opening set with the scores being 14-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11. Aaron Saporito played well with 25 digs while Brian Manning (.647) and Leo D’Silva (.438) led the way in hitting percentage.
Lowell Catholic 3, Essex Tech 0: Junior outside hitter Todd Morfis (3 kills, ace) and classmate Cael Dineen at middle blocker (9 kills) played well for the Hawks, who fell 25-19, 25-22, 25-17. Junior middle blocker Gabe Mota (3 kills, 3 blocks) and seniors Zach Seymour at outside hitter (4 kills, 2 blocks) and setter Addison Twiss (13 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks) also played well.
GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 5, Peabody 0: Jenna Kee, Abby Lyman and Amanda Tinkham dropped just one combined game in singles action to help the Falcons sweep. Olivia Dekermanji and Lucy Dumont added a 6-1, 7-5 win at first doubles, while Jenny Patel and Ali Griffin rolled (6-0, 6-0) at second doubles.
Marblehead 3, Swampscott 2: With the match tied, Tess Keaney prevailed for the Magicians (now 7-2) with a 6-1 1-6, 6-3 triumph. Leah Saulnier and Ava Ullian stayed unbeaten on the season at second doubles winning 6-1, 6-3, while Marblehead’s first doubles team also captured a win.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 1: Libby Collins and her partner, Lisette Leonard, won at first doubles (6-2, 6-3) while Chloe Green and Nora Gamber did the same at second doubles (6-0, 6-1) as the Generals improved to 6-2. Sky Jara (6-3, 6-3) and Laynee Wilkins (6-1, 6-1) won at first and third singles, respectively.
Masconomet 5, Salem 0: The Chieftains rolled behind wins from Ana Somolow (6-0, 6-1), Kate Scheirey (6-0, 6-0, Kathryn Gatewood (6-1, 6-2) and the doubles teams of Tracy Weener/Kenzie Burns (6-0, 6-1) and Anna Storm/Paige Hurton (6-0, 6-0).
Lynnfield 4, Ipswich 1: Ava and Ella Borgman won at first doubles (6-1, 6-2) for Ipswich (now 4-6).
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Swampscott 1: The Magicians (6-1) got a first singles win from freshman Mika Garber (6-0, 6-0), a third singles win from senior co-captain Daniel Farfel (6-0, 6-0), a first doubles victory from Kipp Schauder and Dwight Foster (6-2, 2-6, 7-5) and a second doubles win from Thomas Dack and Aidan Ryan (6-2, 0-6, 6-2). For Swampscott, second singles player Charles Schepens earned a 6-2, 6-0 win.
St. John’s Prep 4, Xaverian 1: Charles Kirby (6-2, 6-20 and Hayden Byrne (6-0, 6-3) were victorious at second and third singles, respectively, for the Eagles (now 7-1) while Nate Bowers and Jack Kiely (6-2, 6-0) and Ben Buie and Kurt Plakans (6-0 6-1) wrapped up the match with doubles wins.