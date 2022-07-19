NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
OceanState 9, North Shore Navigators 8: The Navs (8-27) scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the lead, but allowed two runs in the bottom of the eigth en route to the eventual loss. Justin Cassella led the Navs with two hits, an RBI and two runs while Connor Bertsch knocked in two runs and scored twice.
NORTH SHORE GIRLS SUMMER BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Beverly 24, Essex Tech 14: Nicki Erricola scored 10 points to lead all scorers in Beverly’s win. Abby Ruggeri added seven while Tenley Mugford led the Hawks with five.
Manchester Essex 38, Bishop Fenwick 30: The Hornets were led by Casey O’Connell’s 13 points and Kendall Newton’s 11 in the win. Ella Arnston added eight points for Manchester while Caitlyn Boyle (12) and Kayleigh Cooke (6) paced Fenwick.
Peabody 53, Masconomet 37: The Tanners won the battle of the league’s top two teams as Ally Bettencourt went for 18 points and Logan Lomasney chipped in 15. Taylor Bettencourt added eight points for Peabody while Kayla Landry had six. For Masco, Kayleigh Monagle led all scorers with 23 points including six threes and Mia Theberge had eight points.