NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Martha's Vineyard 4, North Shore 3: The Navs had a 3-1 lead but the Sharks battled back and then pulled ahead in the bottom of the eighth as North Shore dropped its second straight. Jake Gustin of Peabody led the offense by going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored while Conor Bertsch and Jackson Phinney had RBI and Trace Willhoite had two hits. Jake Gilgiotti struck out eight and allowed only one earned in 5 1/3 innings.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 4, Beverly 1: Over the weekend, Paul Horgan struck out nine in five innings of work and the Generals improved to 5-2. Aidan Cann had three hits and Nick Freni recorded an RBI for the winners with two hits and Carter Coffey chipped in with a double.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott 4, Peabody 3: Tuesday, the Sox (3-6) won their second straight against Champs (7-3) behind run scoring hits by Estaban Paula, Clodys Pandys and Briston Maynrd. Corey Bleau picked up the win on the hill while Pub was led by Nolan Hills (4-for-4), Matt Ploszay (3-for-3) and Jon Cahill (2-for-4).
Swampscott 4, Peabody 0: Dimitri Boulous threw seven shutout innings and the Sox (2-6) earned a much-needed win over the Pub, now 7-2. Brian Maynard went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Briston Maynard was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Swampscott while Champs was limited to two hits from D.J. Brooks and Jon Cahill.