NECBL BASEBALL

Navigators split: North Shore had to settle for a split in a double header with North Adams, dropping the night cap 10-3 after cruising to a 6-1 win in the opener at Fraser Field.

The 6-1 decision saw Austin Amaral fire six innings of 2-hit ball while leadoff man Alex Lemery was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Ryan Marra drove in two runs. Joe Lomuscio added an RBI triple. In the nightcap, the Navs (14-14-2) fell behind early and drew close at 7-3 before North Adams piled on some insurance runs. Peabody's Jake Gustin had a pair of hits with RBI coming from Logan Bravo and other hits by Cal Christofori and Marra.

Jon Luders also set a new club record by being hit by a pitch for a 13th time this summer.

 

NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE

Peabody Champions 2, Manchester 1: Monday night, Ty Leavitt threw five shutout innings and fanned six and Brayden Clark earned the save with former Beverly High teammate Tyler Petrosino knocking in a run. Champs (11-2-2) maintained its hold on first place with the victory.

 

INTERTOWN LEAGUE

Hamilton 3, Rowley 2: Harrison O'Brien went 3-for-4 and knocked in the winning run in the seventh to help the Generals (13-2-1) hold on to first place. Hunter Wilichoski had an RBI double for the winners and Jake Lanciani earned the win on the hill while stealing two bases offensively.

 

