BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 68, Pentucket 38: Markus Nordin erupted for 42 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven steals as the Generals picked up an impressive win on Senior Night. Nordin connected on nine of his 11 3-point attempts and scored 23 points in the second quarter alone.
Austin Prep 73, Bishop Fenwick 66: Senior guard Jason Romans turned in a terrific all-around performance with 17 points, 15 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists, but it wasn't enough against a strong Austin Prep squad. Freshman Nate Alder played well off the bench with four points.
Essex Tech 72, Nashoba Tech 41: The Hawks (6-4) got 10 points from Andrew Paulino and eight points and 10 boards from Shawn O'Keefe en route to the bounce back win.
Swampscott 62, Gloucester 46: It was nearly a wire-to-wire win for the Big Blue, who were led by Evan Roth's 24 point outburst. Swampscott scored the game's first 12 points and led by as many as 20, with Mick Ross adding 12 points, Ryan Ward scoring 11 and Cam O'Brien chipping in eight.
Salem 80, Winthrop 41: The Witches (9-2) led by 15 at halftime before really breaking things open in the third for a runaway victory. Treston Abreu scored 18 points to pace Salem while Darlin Santiago (17 points) and Angel Tejada (13) also reached double figures. All 15 Salem players got into the game with 13 of them finding the scoresheet.
St. John's Prep 61, Xaverian 49: The suddenly surging Eagles got 23 points from Mike O'Brien and held the Hawks to just 20 points in the first half for the victory. Jack Perry was also in double figures for the winners with a dozen points while Kyle Webster added nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 55, Beverly 40: The Tanners moved to 10-1 with the win. For the Panthers, Molly Potter, Grace Coughlin and Mia Bilotti all tied for the team lead with six points each. Nylah Ollivierra scored three with a pair of steals and five rebounds in the setback.
Bishop Fenwick 60, Austin Prep 34: The red hot Crusaders (8-3) cruised behind 17 points and a dozen rebounds from senior captain Nasha Arnold. Fellow senior Olivia Found added 13 points and four steals and sophomore Cecilia Kay scored 15 with 12 rebounds of her own.
Swampscott 53, Gloucester 24: Sophie DiGrande equaled Gloucester's point total by pouring in 24 points to power the Big Blue (now 7-2). Seniors Chloe Rakauskas (10 points) and Paige Quagrello (6 points, 8 rebounds) also had excellent games for the winners.
Saugus 42, Danvers 34: The Falcons (4-7) recent tough luck on the offensive end continued in the road set back. Ellie Anderson had a tremendous second half with 18 points and Sabrina Auciello connected three times from behind the arc and totaled 11 points.
Essex Tech 40, Whittier Tech 21: The Hawks (7-4) rolled behind 10 points and eight rebounds from Bryanna Grant and 10 points from Brianna Pothier. Synclair McGovern added six points in the win.
Salem Academy 43, Excel 17: It was a two person show for the Navs (8-3) with sophomore Kianny Mirbal scoring 21 points and junior Cindy Shehu totaling 20 for almost all of the team's scoring. Senior Jhaneigh Santana had the other bucket for the winners.
Pentucket 47, Hamilton-Wenham 23: The Generals had difficulty with Pentucket's full court man-to-man defense and were doubled up by their Cape Ann League rivals. Jane Maguire's 19 points, including four 3-pointers, powered H-W.
Winthrop 55, Salem 33: The Witches fell to their Northeastern Conference rivals.
SWIMMING
Marblehead 88, Swampscott 70: The unbeaten Magicians got a pair of victories from Cole Brooks in both the 100 backstroke (57.02) and 200 freestyle (1:52.50) to knock off their friendly rivals at the Lynch van Otterloo pool. Marblehead also got wins from Gary Podstrelov in the 100 butterfly (1:00.40), Logan Doody in the 100 free (53.25), and Clementine Robins in the 500 free (5:10.30).
All three MHS relays also prevailed, with Doody, Nate Rosen, Brooks and Will Cerrutti capturing the 200 medley relay (1:52.17); Owen Torstenson, Gary Podstrelov, Greg Podstrelov and Rosen swimming to victory in the 200 free relay (1:45.47); and Gary Podstrelov, Greg Podstrelov, Doody, and Cole Brooks taking top honors in the 400 free relay (3:43.94).
Danvers 100, Gloucester 83: Spencer Keyes won both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke while he and teammates Kylee McGraw, Griffin Butler, and Major Adair had a comeback victory in the 400 relay as the Falcons improved to 3-3 on the season. Alex Cotter also won two events (50 and 100 free) for Danvers, with Eric Zhang coming up big in the 100 breaststroke with another victory. The squad's medley relay with Keyes, Zhang, Adair and Cotter also took first place. Adair (200 free, 100 fly) and Harry Patterson (100 free) had key second place showings as well.
SKIING
Masco splits: The Chieftains (3-3) topped Austin Prep 86-49 and fell to St. John's Prep, 113-22, in the first boys slalom race of the year. Owen Palmer was quickest down the mountain for Masco in 8th place overall (26.46 seconds) while senior captain Will Caron cam in ninth (27.16).
Prep wins two: Overall race winner Tim Haarmann (23.21 seconds) helped the Eagles toppled Masconomet, 113-22, as well as North Andover by an identical 113-22 score. Josh Haarmann was third (24.47), Henry Coote was fourth (25.03), Owen Gandt came in fifth (25.28) and Cole Hosmer also finished in the top ten at seventh (25.78).
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 3, Latin Academy 3 (OT): Freshman Brady Leonard's third period goal, his sixth of the season, enabled the Hawks (8-1-3) to run their unbeaten streak to seven games by tying Latin for the second time this season. Linemate and fellow ninth grader Jaydan Vargas also scored, as did junior Larry Graffeo, with Jonathan Casey and Ben Prentiss providing assists to backbone Kyle Mahan's 33-save performance.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 3, Worcester State 1: First period tallies by Keegan O'Donohhue and Billy McGwin helped the Vikings (5-8) win their second straight at home. Connor Wooley added an insurance tally on the man advantage in the third and Aaron Mercer made 30 saves to earn his first win of the year.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 76, Gordon 44: A slow start with only eight first quarter points doomed the Scots (7-9). Cara Andreotti led Gordon with 15 points plus three steals and Ami Rivera scored 11 while grabbing seven rebounds.
Endicott 55, UNE 43: Sarah Dempsey continued her strong play of late with 18 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks and the Gulls improved to 7-3 in league play (10-7 overall). Emily St. Thomas gave her side a nice lift with 13 points and Tara Laugeni added 11 with seven boards.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Rivier 0: Hannah Aveni stopped all 14 shots that came her way to earn the shutout and Salem State improved to 3-14 while snapping a seven game skid. Abby Stafford netted the game-winner on the power play late in the first and Carolyn Mahoney potted the other tally.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 86, Gordon 84: Bryce Smith's jumper with eight seconds left tied it up but the Rams hit a bucket as time expired to win a CCC thriller. Smith had 17 points with four assists for Gordon (6-7) while Parker Omslear had a team-high 19 and Garrett Sattazahn posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Endicott 66, UNE 63: The Gulls (10-4) won their fourth straight and Billy Arensault's late free throws iced the victory. Cameron Ray led Endicott with 19 points and a pair of steals, Arensault scored 12 in all and Jalen Echevarria hit double digits with 10.