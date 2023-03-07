BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 59, Pope Francis 57: Big man Miles O’Neill’s put back of a Nick Lemmond bomb with no time left on the clock send the No. 10 seed Magicians to a buzzer beating upset win on the road in the Division 2 Round of 16. Tyrone Countrymon’s bunny in the lane put Marblehead ahead with 47 seconds to go but Pope Francis tied it up at the other end to set up the deciding sequence.
The Magicians advance to face No. 2 Mansfield in the Elite Eight round at a date/time to be announced by the MIAA. Lemmond had 19 points to lead Marblehead Tuesday while Ryan Commoss had 14, O’Neill scored ten and Countrymon had nine.
Mansfield 64, Salem 43: On the road against the No. 2 seed, the Witches (15-7) made a run in the third quarter but the Hornets pulled away in the fourth in D2 Round of 16 action. Junior Eddie Butler had a career-best 18 points while splashing four three-pointers and snagging two steals, Brayson Green scored 13. Senior Chris Qirjazi had nine points and five rebounds with four assists.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 20, Brandeis 0: The No. 10 ranked Gulls (2-0) picked up where they left off offensively Caleb Shpur belting two homers with a triple and six RBI to lead a 16 hit attack. Kyle Grabowski also jumped the yard and had four RBI while Gabe Van Emon struck out five over six shutout innings and Brady Stuart threw two scoreless frames.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 6, Johnson & Wales 3: Abbigail Fournier and Kristin Kendall won in double plays and also each picked up singles wins to lead the Scots in South Carolina. Annette Kim and Caroline Helmer also won a doubles point and took singles bouts.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon splits: Isabella Rivera and Ami Rivera drove in runs to help Gordon built a four run lead in an eventual 5-3 win over Misericordia but also fell to Husson (11-0) to split the day in Florida. Mara Little had three hits in the victory and also went the distance in the circle to pick up the win for Gordon (now 4-4 overall).
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 20, Sage 12: Jackson Wright had four scores and John Flemmi, Ryan Stephen Long and Nicholas Flemmi all contributed three to help the Scots (1-2) prevail in Virginia for their first win of the season. The bout was tied 9-9 near halftime before Gordon seized control with an 11-3 run the rest of the way.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Regis 0: The Gulls (3-6) made quick work of Regis, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18. Spencer Capps and Will Perry had seven kills each to lead the offense and Mason Mallory delivered six with four digs.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 8, Penn State Behrend 1: The Scots cruised to victory during their spring trip to Hilton Head.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
UNE 18, Salem State 5: Taylor Sujko did almost all the scoring for Salem State with four out of the five goals, but UNE dominated, especially in the second quarter, to cruise.