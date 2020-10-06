GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 2, Swampscott 0: Kayleigh Crowell netted her first of the season on a cross from Sarah Hall and Lia Whitehair added another goal in the second half as the Panthers (1-0) got off on the right foot with a road win. Jenna Schweizer had her varsity debut as a freshman and played well in the win, while Sophia Hemsey, Nora Devitt, Ariane Chanda and Lily Cook also turned in strong performances. Senior captain Sydney Anderson collected the shutout in net.
Masconomet 9, Salem 0: Seior cptain Olivia Guerriero had her first career hat trick and fellow captain Morgan Bovardi had two goals an a helper to power the Chieftains (1-0). Captain Allie Vaillancourt had three assists and controlled themidfield while freshman Lauren Boughner had her first goal and Taylor Bovardi, Kendall Skulley and Maya Evans earned their first varsity points.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 15, St. John’s Shrewsbury 45: The Eagles took the first five places to cruise to victory with race-winner George Nikolakopoulos leading the pack in 18:35. Sophomore Nathan Lopez was next followed by Charlie Tuttle, Paul Lovett and Marco Bussone on the challenging 5K layout in Shrewsbury.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 1, Rockport 0: Rowan Galanis netted the game’s only goal to earn her second game-winner in as many outings for the unbeaten Tigers (2-0). That goal came in the first quarter and was unassisted, while Ipswich goalie Morgan Bodwell had an outstanding game to earn the shutout.
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals were blanked at home.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Central Catholic 1: Morginn Kotchian had her first two varsity goals while Grace Morey also scored twice and added an assist as the Crusaders (1-0-1) rolled to an easy win. Cat Elias made 14 saves in goal for Fenwick, which also got a goal from Arianna Costello and assists from both Rayne Millett and Karina Gyllenhaal. Senior Kristina Rusha was a standout at midfield and defense as well.
GOLF
Manchester Essex 126, Ipswich 79: Aidan O’Flynn led all scorers with 29 points at Essex County Club but the Hornets used their superior depth to prevail. The Tigers are now 2-4 overall.
St. John’s Prep 231, BC High 237: The Eagles continued to impress, getting a 35 from Aidan LeBlanc, a pair of 37s from Brandon Farrin and Alex Landry and a 39 from Ian Rourke. St. John’s (4-0) will take on Saint John’s Shrewsbury at Wachusett Country Club next.
North Reading 133, Hamilton-Wenham 114: The Generals dropped a CAL decision despite 28 points from Andrew Winch and 24 from Peter Goeben. Peter Gourdeau added 21 for H-W (2-2).
Swampscott 47, Salem 25: Danny Dilisio (5.5-3.5), Lou Spellios (6.5-2.5), Nate Stern (6.5-2.5), Will Roddy (5-4), Brendan Sheehan (6.5-2.5) and Connor Correnti (8.5-0.5) all won their matches for the Big Blue to propel them to a team victory. For Salem, Bobby Jellison took his match, 5-4, in the No. 2 slot, while Alex L’Heureux tied his bout against Jason Bouffard.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 9, Salem 0: Carmine Dipietrantonio netted a hat trick for Masco in the team’s first boys soccer match as a member of the Northeastern Conference. Keven Pelletier recorded the shut out in net.
Beverly 4, Swampscott 1: The Panthers picked up a convincing win thanks to a hat trick from Teo Berbic. Andrew Schweizer added another goal, while Nick Braganca tallied all four assists on the day.