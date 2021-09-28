VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Saugus 0: The Tanners earned a 25-8, 25-15, 25-8 win behind senior libero Kristina Cardello’s 14 service points and four aces and Michaela Alperen’s 15 service points and three aces. Isabel Bettencourt added 11 kills and three aces, Meg Price had three kills and Abby Bettencourt had 22 assists and four aces.
Danvers 3, Winthrop 0: The Falcons snared a 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 triumph behind 28 assists from Jaime Walsh, seven kills and four aces from Alexia Simpson and four kills from Lauren McCullough.
Marblehead 3, Salem 0: The Magicians picked up a convincing 25-10, 25-11, 25-15 win. Keira Sweetnam had nine kills to lead the way while Lilah Thompson added six kills and three blocks. Setter Julia Potvin added 22 assists and five aces in the win.
For Salem, Molly Mercier and Natalie Wessell led the way defensively with solid performances.
BOYS SOCCEREssex Tech 1, Lynn Tech 0: The Hawks (6-0-1) won a thriller thanks to some excellent play in net from keeper Gavin Russell, a senior captain, who made some excellent saves to secure the shutout. Freshman Kyle Heckman played a corner kick into the box that was headed home by senior Jack Pais for the game’s lone goal, while junior midfielder Peter Tsoutsouras and senior midfielder Alex Gallucci played great soccer in the win.
Covenant Christian 3, Brimmer & May 0: Bennett Plosker, Jacob Beckwith and Daniel Chewning each scored one goal to power Covenant to victory. Elijah Pekari added five saves in net for the shutout.
BC High 2, St. John’s Prep 0: The Eagles (5-2) suffered their first Catholic Conference loss since 2015 despite some strong play from midfielders Alex Borkland and Mike Bertinato. An own goal and a goal off a header in the first 20 minutes of action ultimately did them in.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 4, Rockport 0: The Tigers cruised behind goals from Ashton Flather, Lexi James, Estelle Gromko and Natalie Whitten. Assists when to James, Linde Ruitenberg and Harper Rees.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 20, Malden Catholic 40: The Eagles took places 2-through-6 to pick up a sound win against their CC rivals. Luc Santos was second in 17:30, followed by James Trigilio in third (18:06), Tyler Navarro in fourth (19:20), Demitri Papadopoulos in fifth (19:24) and Finn Bonner in sixth (19:29).
GOLF
Hamilton-Wenham 61, Manchester Essex 49: The Generals (now 4-3) won a rain-shortened match as just six holes were played before the bout was called.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Southern Maine 3, Salem State 2: Alexia Hamilton scored to tie the game in the fourth quarter but the Huskies got the winner before time expired. Mikayla Mason of Beverly also scored for Salem State (now 4-4).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
UMass Dartmouth 6, Salem State 3: Anastasia Startserva won at first singles and teamed with Alexandria Floyd for a first doubles win to pace the Vikings. Cassie Liu and Miah Reyes also won third singles.