VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Salem 0: Michaela Alperin was terrific at the service line for the Tanners, finishing with 22 service points and six aces as her team prevailed, 25-3, 25-19, 25-14. Thais Rosa, Maddie Castro, Kayla Landry and Belle Turco each had two kills for the winners.
Salem was led by setter Mia Silva, who had three aces and four digs.
Danvers 3, Saugus 0: The Falcons improved to 3-2 in NEC competition and 4-6 overall after their 25-12, 25-14, 28-26 triumph. Audrey Lapine led the way with six aces and 23 assists, with teammates Mia Gongas (3 aces) and Kaitlyn Cicerone (8 kills) also starring.
Masconomet 3, Winthrop 0: Camryn Wettstone finished with 13 kills and Sophie LeMay added 10 digs as the Chieftains earned the sweep, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16. Vanessa Latam added 21 assists while Sydney Draper contributed a pair of aces for Masco.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 4, Innovation 0: Senior Ella Levesque scored a pair of goals and classmate Sam Harrison and sophomore Kayleigh Silva both notched a goal with an assist to power the Hawks (5-0-1). Miabella Cavallaro and Reese Lizotte earned assists, Hailey Guilmet and Emma Huggins shared the shutout and Forrest Gauron had an amazing game at central defense.
GOLF
Masconomet 46, Peabody 26: Captain Jack Mertz was medalist at 3-over par 39 to win his match at second singles, powering the Chieftains (now 4-3) to victory. Others who prevailed for the Red-and-White were Cole Verlado, Anthony Cerbone, Harrison DeGeorge, and Abby Ellis.
Ryan Brunet tied his match in the top spot for Peabody, while No. 3 Matt Ryder and No. 5 Sam Oliveri both won theirs by identical 5-4 scores.
Gloucester 59, Salem 13: Jack Doyle had the Witches’ highlight by tying his match.
Lynnfield 148, Ipswich 103: The Tigers (4-8) scored over 100 points for the third straight match, but were unable to earn the victory. Junior Dylan York finished with 23 points and freshman Connor Wright added 22 for IHS.
St. John’s Shrewsbury 228, St. John’s Prep 222: Despite an excellent round by junior Terry Manning, who carded a 34, the Eagles (6-1) suffered their first defeat of the season. Sophomore Tripp Hollister added a 37 for St. John’s, which also got a 38 from senior Eli Tripodis and 39s from senior Ian Rourke and freshman Jack Carew.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 15, St. John’s Shrewsbury 50: On a hilly, different course, Nathan Lopez (18:00) finished first to power the Prep. He was followed by teammates Paul Lovett (18:12), Will Pechinsky (19:05), Dan Padley (19:08), and Jack Stein (19:23), who finished second-through-fifth.
Fenwick splits: The Crusaders defeated Cardinal Spellman, 29-30, but fell to St. Mary’s of Lynn, 15-48, in their season opening meet. Freshmen Samuel Appleyard, Brayden Pouliot and Doron Appleyard finished 1-2-3 for Fenwick, with John Reilly (29th) and Nondas Lagonakis (32nd), the latter of whom had missed the previous four days of school with sickness, rounded out the scoring.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick sweeps: Freshman Marianna Kay won her first high school race in 20:55 as the Crusaders toppled St. Mary’s of Lynn, 20-40, and Cardinal Spellman, 15-48. Freshman teammate Julia Davis was close behind Kay in second place, with senior captain Maria Ryan taking fourth place. Senior Sarah Fogarty (6th), freshman Caroline Blatchford (7th), and senior Shannon Bresnahan (8th) rounded out an impressive showing.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 1, Coast Guard 1: Junior Joe Mepham gave the Gulls (5-3-2) a lead with a free kick 60 minutes into the contest, but the hosts, ranked 16th nationally in Division 3, knotted it up 13 1/2 minutes later. Kyle Rosa had eight saves in his first start of the season for Endicott.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Springfield 1: Ripley Uyeda ((6-0, 6-4), Ashley Keaeney (6-2, 6-4), Lejla Guster (6-4, 6-1), Olivia Martinelli (6-1, 6-4), Shelby Henry (6-2, 6-2), and Olivia Berler (6-4, 10-3) won in singles spots 1-through-6 to help power the Gulls (now 5-2). Doubles winners included Henry/Berler (8-0 at No. 3) and Martinelli/Keaveney (8-5 at No. 2).
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Springfield 7, Endicott 2: In its season opener, the Gulls received a doubles win from the No. 1 team of Conrad Kadel and Antontio Marsall0 (8-4), as well as Oliver Pope at third singles (6-3, 6-4).