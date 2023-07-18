NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Danvers 49, Ipswich 27: Reese Holland (11 points) and Kendall Murphy (10) led a comeback victory for Danvers while Andrea Guadino chipped in eight. Lucy Donahue scored six early for Ipswich and Hazel Hoog had a team-best seven.
Hamilton-Wenham 47, Beverly 26: Center Gabby Campbell had 15 points to help the Generals get by the Panthers for an impressive win. Gabrielle Jewitt scored seven for H-W and Jules Stevenson had 16 to lead Beverly.
Peabody 46, North Reading 26: Ally Bettencourt (15 points) and Logan Lomasney (12) were superb at both ends of the floor in a convincing Tanner victory. Liv Gaynor added nine and Alayna Ryan scored seven.
Bishop Fenwick 40, Essex Tech 23: Celia Nielsen scored nine and Caitlyn Boyle had seven as the Crusaders pulled away in the second half. Kiley Bloom added five for the winners while the Hawks were led by Adriana Classis (six points), Nicole Mwaura (five) and Avery Barteaux (five).
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 9, Powerhouse 0: Joe Burgos hit two solo homers and Joe Kasper (three RBI) and Brian Maynard also jumped the yard in an impressive Sox win. Nick Reiser struck out eight in five shutout innings.
Kingston 8, Marblehead Seasiders 5: The Night Owls pulled off a big win in terms of playoff positioning on Monday night led by Tyler Johnson going 3-for-3 with four RBI and a homer.