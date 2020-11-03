FIELD HOCKEY
Peabody 6, Saugus 0: Six different players put the ball in the back of the cage for Peabody in its biggest blowout victory in years, coming on Senior Night at Coley Lee Field.
Seniors Dado Nasso, Sophie Izzo and Elise Staunton all had goals for the Tanners (2-3-1), as did juniors Bella DiCicco and Jackie Scopa as well as sophomore Siobhan Smith (off a penalty stroke). Senior goalies Sydney Branga and Kylie Colella split the game to earn the shutout, with Jenna Lombard, Emma Hayward and Nikki Nikolouzos starring on defense. Assists went to senior Julia Paulino and junior Gina Terranzano.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Triton 1: The Generals earned their first point of the season as junior Riley Clarke scored off a pass from classmate Brynn McKechnie. Sarah Cooke and Ronni Flanagan, both 12th graders, played well on Senior Day for Hamilton-Wenham, as did sophomore Sofia Montoya and junior Sarah McMahon.
Ipswich 2, Amesbury 1: Lexi James scored twice as Ipswich (6-2-1) came back on the road after allowing an early goal to earn a victory. James scored first on a beautiful reverse sweep, then off a terrific drive from teammate Chloe Pszenny. Captain Riley Daly and Rowan Galanis were all over the field making an impact for the winners, with Julia Moseley and Sam Orroth starring defensively in front of goalkeeper Morgan Bodwell (2 saves).
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem 2, Salem Academy 0: Maddy Hamel and Sydney Agno each netted their first varsity goals and the Witches (2-4) narrowly defeated their cross town rivals. Keeper Kate Heppner earned her first career shutout with solid defense from Isabella Cunha, Breanna Stead and Kylie Michaud while Chelsea Martinez and Sierra Clawson handed out assists. Salem Academy seniors Fiamo Lako and Samiyah El-Ashkar played well in the defeat.
Swampscott 5, Gloucester 0: The Big Blue got on the pitch for the first time in nearly two weeks and put together their most complete game of the season with Sophie DiGrande’s two goals leading the way. Allison Tribendas, Thea Spellios and Victoria Quagariello all netted their first goals of the season and Reese Robertson had a superb all-around game for Swampscott (2-3-1).
Masconomet 5, Saugus 0: Senior Morgan Bovardi had a goal and two assists and classmate Allie Vaillancourt had a goal with one assist to help keep the Chieftains (5-0-1) unbeaten. Freshman Lauren Boughner also put one away, junior Alex Woodland scored twice and senior Elena Lindonen had two helpers. Marcy Clapp and Charlotte Hill shared the clean sheet while Carissa Scannell and Kylie DuMont played outstanding defense.
GOLF
Salem 56, Saugus 16: The Witches rolled behind individual match play triumphs from Ethan Doyle (7-2), Joe Parr (9-0), Brady Tremblay (6.5-2.5), Jon Wasserman (8.5-0.5), Jack Doyle (8.5-0.5), Andre Noonan (8-1) and Pat Boardway.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Ipswich 24, Hamilton-Wenham 34: Junior Finn Russell took second place (16:50) and senior captain Jonah Orroth was fourth overall (17:36) as the Tigers defeated their arch rivals. Ipswich also took the fifth-through-eighth spots behind junior captain Paul Wertz (18:11), sophomore Colin Hansen (18:20), freshman Will Harrington (18:21) and senior captain Nick Liani (18:26).
Visiting Hamilton-Wenham (3-2) got a first place finish from Harrison Panjawni, who ran a very fast 16:21 on the 2.97-mile course at Crane Beach. Eli Labell earned a third place finish (17:20) for the Generals, while Cooper Blatz was ninth (18:57).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Hamilton-Wenham 22, Ipswich 34: The Generals improved to 4-0 in Cape Ann League competition and won their 16th straight league cross country crown on Monday as Ava Cote won the race in 20:13 She was followed by teammates Alexis Donovan in third place (21:25), Galyen Ryus in fifth (23:27), Sadie Condon in sixth (23:46), Katherine Weihs in seventh (23:48) and Hannah Butler in 10th place (24:59).