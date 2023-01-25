GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 60, Danvers 32: Senior Taylor Bettencourt scored 13 and handed out five assists as the unbeaten Tanners (9-0) cruised. Her sister, sophomore Ally Bettencourt, also scored 13 with six rebounds and six steals and junior Logan Lomasney had 10 points with 11 rebounds. Lauryn Mendonca had a strong outing with six rebounds plus five assists and freshman Lizzy Bettencourt played well along with Sophia Coburn.
Danvers was led by Reese Holland, who scored eight and ripped down 12 rebounds.
Salem Academy 54, Excel 14: Cindy Shehu scored 18 points and Kianny Mirabal-Nunez had 14 of her 16 in the third quarter as the Navs (10-3) pulled away. Jayden Starr chipped in with seven points and Karleni Ortiz netted six of her own.
Saugus 48, Beverly 32: Mia Bilotti had nine points to pace the Panthers (4-8 overall) while Nikki Erricola scored six points and pulled down seven rebounds. Nylah Olliiierre added a team-high 10 rebounds and Olivia Griffin dished out four assists while pilfering three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Christian Covenant 57, Newman 35: Behind Bennett Plosker’s 25 points (including a career high four 3-pointers), the Cougars improved to 9-1 (8-0 in the MBIL) with the home win. CCA broke open an eight-point halftime lead thanks to a lockdown defensive effort and tenacious rebounding from Anthony Reis (12 points), Noah DeJesus (8), Evan Ray (6) and Tim Soria against a bigger Newman squad.
Essex Tech 67, Minuteman 50: Christian Federico had a team-best 15 points to lead the Hawks, who are now 6-3 overall and 4-1 in CAC action. Shawn O’Keefe had a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double effort and Colin Holden added 13 points and 10 boards.
Beverly 68, Saugus 41: The Panthers improved to 9-4 on the season behind 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists from senior Rook Landman.
Swampscott 46, Masconomet 43: Freshman Connor Chiarello dropped 24 points to help the Big Blue (4-7) secure a tight conference win. Liam Wales added 11 points while Riad Benagour chipped in seven.
Salem 71, Gloucester 31: Corey Grimes erupted for 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds to help the Witches roll. Brayson Green added 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks while Jack Doyle dished out five assists to go with nine points.
Newburyport 67, Ipswich 34: Toby Adams scored 14 points with three triples to lead the Tigers (4-8) in defeat.
Salem Academy 63, Hamilton-Wenham 47: Eight-grader Jordan Maxson went for 22 points while Ivan Paredes chipped in 14 to help the Navigators (11-3) cruise. Jorbert Peralta added 12 points in the win.
BOYS SKIING
St. John’s Prep wins a pair: Thanks to a first place finish from Josh Haarmann in 20.93 seconds, the unbeaten Eagles toppled both North Andover (117-18) and Haverhill (105-30) at Bradford Ski Area. Sam Charette finished in second place (21.18), with Cole Hosmer fourth (21.38), Henry Coote sixth (21.67), Will Hennessey ninth (22.01), and Aidan Rogers 10th (22.04).
Masconomet 95, Hamilton-Wenham 40: Senior captain Andrew Mitchell (22.40, 14th) had the top time for the Chieftains, who remained in second place in the North Shore Ski League behind St. John’s Prep. Sophomores David Palmer (22.24) and Ethan Day (22.43) also had strong races for the winners, while senior Bode Devellian (22.44) continued to be an important contributor.
Hamilton-Wenham drop two: The Generals, a first-year program, saw team captain Will Harrington ski to a fifth place finish in 21.39 seconds in setbacks to Newburyport (89-45) and Masconomet (95-40). Cooper Bousum finished a respectable 13th (22.15 seconds) for H-W as well.
BOYS TRACK
Amesbury 63, Ipswich 37: Keith Townsend won both the high jump and the high hurdles to highlight things for the Tigers at New Balance Track. Colin Hansen was also first in the 300 and Ipswich took first in the 4x400 relay.
Manchester Essex 63, Essex Tech 33: Daniel Leblanc won the dash for the Hawks and Chris Morency was first in the shot put. Jacob Moody was also first in the 600 in 1:37.
GIRLS TRACK
Amesbury 55, Ipswich 45: The Tigers dropped their first meet of the season despite a pair of firsts from Olivia Novello (high jump, hurdles) and a double from Chloe Pszenny (dash, 300). The Tigers also won both relays.
GYMNASTICS
Danvers splits: Kaylee Westcott finished tied for first on beam (9.65), was second on floor (9.625), placed third in both vault (9.6) and bars (9.3) to finish second in the All-Around (38.175) as the Falcons recently defeated Hamilton-Wenham, 147.125-134.05, but fell to Masconomet’s score of 148.8. Maddie Migliero added a first place showing on vault (9.75) and a third on floor (9.6) for DHS, while Camryn Westcott tied for second on both bars (9.4) and beam (9.6).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNE 77, Endicott 69 (OT): Though the Gulls (7-11) took the lead with 33 seconds left in regulation, the Nor’Easters got it tied and then outscored Endicott 15-7 in overtime to win. Sarah Dempsey led four Gulls in double figures with 15 points and Katelyn Konareski scored a dozen.
Gordon 68, Salve Regina 55: Madison Wynbeek poured in 24 points and ripped down 15 rebounds as the Scots evened their record at 5-5. Ami Rivera added 17 points with five steals and Serianna Anderson had a baker’s dozen.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 95, UNE 70: Six players scored in double figured for the Gulls (11-6) in a blitz including Newburyport native Parker McLaren (11 points). Drew Brown and Max Grenert also added ten each.
Salve Regina 75, Gordon 69: Garrett Sattazahn scored 21 and had 11 rebounds and Bryce Smith also scored 20 while canning three triples but it wasn’t enough for the Fighting Scots at home.