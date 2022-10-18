GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 2, Swampscott 0: Connie Patturelli hit a first half penalty kick and Ally Bettencourt finished a feed from McKenna Forni as the Tanners (5-6-1) earned a key Northeastern Conference victory at home. Eva Joyce posted the shutout in net and Branae Craveiro had an outstanding defensive game.
Masconomet 6, Winthrop 0: Junior forward Lauren Boughner scored and handed out three assists to help the Chieftains run their record to 14-0. Kayla Scannell had a pair of goals for Masco with Kate Colbert, Taylor Bovardi and Amanda Schneider also scored. Charlotte Hill and Marcy Clapp shared another shutout, the team’s 11th in 14 games, and Riley Bovardi and Cate Shaffer had solo assists.
Danvers 4, Saugus 0: Emily Goddard made 12 saves to earn her 7th shutout as Danvers (9-4-3) earned its ninth win. Ellie Anderson had a goal with an assist while Georgia Prouty scored twice and Courtney Hinchion netted one. Krysta Zamejtis, Lila Doucette and Liv St. Pierre had assists while Molly Godfriend, Ryley Crosby and Mikayla Shaffaval stood out with their strong play.
Beverly 5, Salem 0: Sveta Piasecki netted her first varsity goal and Izzy Sullivan scored a pair to help the Panthers improve to 6-2-4. Claire Brean also had her first varsity goal on a PK, Maddy Young scored with an assist to Jenna Schweizer and Kayla Cimon posted her second straight shutout. Nelly Harrington, Izzy Cunha and Kai Gillis all played well for Salem (1-11-2).
Marblehead 4, Gloucester 1: The Magicians (6-3-5) celebrated Senior Night with senior Sofia Bathurst scoring her first varsity goal and senior Grace McGarry earning her first win in net in her first start. Freshman Sydney Ball had a goal and an assist and Samantha Dormer added two more goals. Samantha Clock, Maddy Lienberry and Lily Gould had strong games for MHS.
Salem Academy 2, KIPP 0: Kylie Lundin had a goal and an assist to help the Navs improve to 7-6-2 while Cindy Shehu and Cynthia Esterlin shared the shut out in goal. Grace Thomas had the other score for Salem Academy and Kayla Esterlin had a strong all-around game.
Montrose 3, Waring 1: Senior captain Oliva Sauder had the tally for the Mavs in an exciting bout that saw all four goals scored in the final 20 minutes.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 10, Swampscott 3: The Tanners (11-2-2) rolled behind a ridiculous five goals from John Arruda, who increased his area-leading season total to 25. Ryan Alves added two goals and two assists, Hugo Countinho had a goal and two assists, Nathan Braz had two goals and Bruno Correia dished out six assists.
For Swampscott, Lucas Bereaud had two goals while Chris Urbano had a goal and an assist. Costa Shub also had an assist in the setback.
Marblehead 2, Gloucester 1: The Magicians picked up an impressive NEC win and qualified for the state tournament in the process. Matt Sherf and London McDonald had the goals, with assists going to Luke Miller and Jack Burke. Isaiah Pina was another standout at center midfield while goalie Rory Zampese made some incredible saves to help preserve the win.
Beverly 5, Salem 1: The Panthers snared an NEC win thanks to goals from Misha Krygin, Wilson de Leon, Brendan Connolly, Shane Barker and Mateo Buonanno. Trevor Gilligan added two assists while Owen McCarthy had another.
For Salem, senior captain Chris Qirjazi had the goal while Chris Pierre and Ian Souza also played well in the loss .
Masconomet 6, Winthrop 0: The Chieftains improved to 14-2 thanks to a hat trick and an assist from Ara Scarpaci and individual goals from Jack Wexler, Jason Karas and Steve Ralph. Thomas Downs added two assists while Karas, Aidan Colleran and Wexler each had one. Other standouts included Henry Liu, Charlie Olsen and Gabe Franciosa.
St. John’s Prep 3, Catholic Memorial 1: Senior captain Callum Rigby scored two second half goals while fellow senior captain Alex Borkland added a first half tally to propel the Eagles (13-0-1) to victory. Jake Vana added an assist while Jeffrey Lopez and Mike Bertinato were other standouts.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Georgetown 0: The Tigers recorded yet another CAL sweep, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13, led by Grace Sorenson’s eight kills and seven aces. Claire Buletza had seven spikes while Addison Pillis had six kills and two aces and passers Kendra Brown, Tess O’Flynn and Alex Marino had a combined 19 assists.
Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Senior Kristina Montoya had eight kills but the Generals fell 25-14, 25-20, 25-16. Junior Gabby Campbell had five kills with two blocks and senior Grace Roebuck came up with six digs.
Cambridge of Weston 3, Covenant Christian 1: CCA went down 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 28-26.
Methuen 3, Beverly 0: Natalie Reynolds had 12 kills to lead the Panthers despite the 26-24, 25-20 and 25-18 loss to the MVC Rangers. Mya Perron added eight digs for the Orange-and-Black.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Crusaders fall: Bishop Fenwick lost to both Archbishop Williams and Bishop Stang but still got standout performances from Sam Appleyard (10th overall), Brayden Pouliot (11th) and Doron Appleyard (17th). Fenwick wraps up the regular season 3-5.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick wins two: The Crusaders (7-1) topped Archbishop Williams 22-37 and Bishop Stang 16-47 led by Julia Davis, Marianna Kay, Maria Ryan and Sarah Fogarty, who came in together 2-through-5. Shannon Bresnahan picked up eighth overall.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 5, Malden 1: Kaleigh Cooke erupted offensively with two goals and two assists to give Fenwick (9-2-3) an easy non-league win. Rayne Millett (goal, 3 assists) also had a huge game, with Heather Hilton and Abi Bruner also scoring. Tess Keenan, Olivia Watson and Jenna Sabatino also played well in front of goalie Meg Donnelly (3 saves).
Manchester Essex 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Goalie Maeve Clark made 10 saves for the Generals (4-8-1) on the road against a tough Hornets squad.
Georgetown 1, Ipswich 0: The Tigers fell to 6-6 after the shutout loss at home.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Western New England 0: Amanda Gilbert had a monster game with 17 kills and the Gulls (15-6) remained unbeaten in CCC play. Colleen McAvoy added seven kills and Emma Ruel had a nice defensive game with 11 digs.
Gordon 3, Nichols 2: Valerie Nilan was a force at the net with 18 kills and nine blocks and Kate Howe handed out 48 assists as the Scots (11-12) won three straight sets after dropping the first two. Annie Murphy had a great game on the front line with 18 kills of her own.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Nichols 5, Gordon 0: The Scots were ousted in the CCC playoff quarterfinals after being swept in double play and dropping the match clinching singles bouts in straight sets.
Bridgewater State 5, Salem State 0: In the Little East playoffs, the Vikings were swept. Samantha Tenney had SSU’s best showing with two game wins at first singles.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Nichols 1, Gordon 0: The Bison got the game’s only goal about eight minutes before halftime. Gordon (4-8-3) couldn’t get even despite two shots on net and four saves from Gunner Lucuk.
Salem State 6, Fisher 0: Brendan Davis had a natural hat trick with the game’s first three goals all in the first 15 minutes and the Vikings (9-4-2) pounded Fisher. Walaeddine Hounane had a goal and an assist for SSU and Felipe DeSouza and Michael Tavares also scored.