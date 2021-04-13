VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Masconomet 1: The improving Tanners grabbed one of their best wins of the year by besting the Chieftains 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21. Michaela Alperen had a great serving night with 16 points while Abby Bettencourt had 22 assists and served three aces. Sarah Broughton and Isabel Bettencourt led the offense with nine kills each. Defensively, Peabody, which was swept by Masco earlier this year, got great efforts from Sophia Hollingshed, Krissy Cardello and Maggie Bena.
For Masco (7-3), Paige Richardson had 32 digs and 19 kills, Vanessa Latam had 24 assists and two aces, and Charlotte Losee had two blocks.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Endicott shines: The Gulls finished first overall at the Endicott Invitational at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club on Tuesday, shooting a combined 304 (+24) to cruise past Suffolk (334) and University of New England (338). Individually, Nicholas Grimbilas earned medalist honors by shooting a 70, while Clark Brown, Ronan Lucey and Kyle Mahoney all tied for third with a 78. Frank Mahoney and William Lafrance added scores of 74 and 77, respectively, in the win.