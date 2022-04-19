BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 4, Danvers 3 (2 OT): Zack Pierce scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to send the Big Blue to a big win. Jack Russo scored twice in the victory while Harrison Kinne had the other one. Liam Herlihy assisted on Pierce’s game-winner and Aidan Breault made 14 saves in net.
For Danvers (2-2), Colby Dunham had a goal and two assists, Jimmy Thibodeau had a goal and an assist and Lucas Rotker scored once. Brayden Holt made eight saves in net in the loss.
Essex Tech 16, Northeast 2: Bryan Swaczyk and David Egan both exploded for five goals and four assists and Fisher Gadbois added two goals with two helpers as the Hawks improved to 4-1. Wyatt Clopton also scored twice, Dominic Tiberii and Ryan Colbert had a goal each and Damian Biersteker made 16 stops.
Staples (CT) 14, St. John’s Prep 9: The Eagles suffered their second loss of the season in an out of state battle on Tuesday. The squad cut the deficit to one (5-4) in the third quarter before Staples dominated down the stretch. Leading the way in defeat was Jimmy Ayers (3 goals), Luca Winter (2 goals), Jake Vana (goal, 3 assists), Will Sawyer (goal, assist), Rowan Mondello (goal) and Matt Morrow (goal). Teddy Culliane made 14 saves in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Reading 14, Marblehead 6: The Magicians (2-5) faced another tough test on Tuesday and came up short despite two goals apiece from Hadley Wales and Sydney Langton. Wales added two assists while Langton had seven draw controls, while Isabelle Ferrante (goal) and Gigi Lombardi (goal, assist) also contributed offensively. Goalie Kate Santeusanio made eight saves in net in the loss.
Danvers 17, Swampscott 6: The Falcons (4-1) got five goals apiece from Jordan Turcotte and Eliana Anderson en route to the convincing NEC win. Both those aforementioned players tallied an assist as well, while Sabrina Auciello (2 goals, 2 assists) and Kaylee Rich (2 goals, 3 assists) also shined. Abby Sher also scored a pair of goals while goalie Megan McGinity made 11 saves and the midfield won 15 draws.
For Swampscott (now 2-2), Coco Clopton scored four goals while Brooke Waters and Broghan Laundry each had a goal and an assist.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 8, Southern Maine 1: Another impressive triumph by the Vikings saw wins by Andrew Muttiah/Cory Cherico (8-1), Roni Bazile/Parker Andreoli (8-2), Adam Stanneck/Kevin Merino-Rivas (8-3), Muttiah (6-0, 6-0), Bazile (6-0, 6-0), Grant Bellino (6-0, 6-0), Stanneck (1-6, 6-1, 10-8) and Cherico (6-1, 6-2).
Gordon 9, Curry 0: The team of Nathan Gonzalez and Adrian Thomas got it started in doubles with Ezekial Hall and Mark Noschese following and John Marineau and Alex Ryzi completing the sweep for Gordon (5-7). Brendan Tuttle and Hall wrapped up the match with singles wins.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 19, Curry 1: Morgan Pike had four goals and four assists and 11 different Endicott players scored in the all-out blitz. Carly Pierce, Jaira Paine, Katie Schenk, Katie Wagner and Gilly Hartt were among the multi-point scorers for the Gulls (9-5).
Wentworth 17, Gordon 12: Abigail Mansfield did all she could to keep the Scots in it with four goals and three assists. Hailey Beling also had a very nice outing for Gordon (6-8) with five tallies and an assist.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 9, Wentworth 8: The Scots (2-8) picked up their second win of the season in a down to the wire contest on Tuesday evening. Kobe Bui scored four goals and added an assist to lead the charge, while Joel Bean scored twice and dished out two helpers. Goalie Colin Liscomb made 16 saves to help secure the win.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 5, Suffolk 4: Nicholas Perkins’ RBI single capped a three-run sixth as Endicott (22-5) continued its winning ways and remained unbeaten in CCC action. Kyle Grabowski doubled and Dylan Pacheco and John Mulready also had RBI for the Gulls, Max Tarlin nailed down the save and Swampscott’s Nick Reiser pitched well in a relief appearance for Suffolk.
Anna Maria 13, Gordon 8: C.J. Demers hit one out of the park for Gordon (6-21) but it wasn’t enough in the slug fest. Pat Tevenan also doubled and David Melendez drove in a pair of runs.