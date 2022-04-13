BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 11, BC High 8: In a rematch of last year’s Division 1 state championship, St. John’s Prep (now 4-0) held serve as goaltender Teddy Cullinane stopped a season high 17 shots while his teammates produced seven unanswered goals in the second half for a statement win in Dorchester.
Charlie Wilmot paced the offense with three goals while junior attack Jimmy Ayers had two scores and two assists. Luca Winter also had a big game for the winners with a pair of goals, with Tommy Sarni and Jake Vana adding a goal and an assist each and teammates Will Sawyer and Noah Brown also cashing in. Harlan Graber, Rowan Mondello and Connor Kelly each had one assist.
Dracut 14, Danvers 7: Lucas Rotker had four goals and an assist and Brayden Holt stopped 13 shots, but it wasn’t enough for the Falcons (now 1-1). Brady Tersolo added two scores and Colby Dunham popped home one.
SOFTBALL
Marblehead 13, Hamilton-Wenham 4: Pitcher Grace Martin cleared the fence with a 2-run homer and allowed only one earned to power the Magicians. Ila Bumagin and Dylan Kerble added three hits each for Marblehead while Kyra Levasseur (double) and Morgan Laspesa (first career RBI) had highlight plays for the Generals.
BASEBALL
Swampscott 11, Revere 4: Cam O’Brien hit his second homer of the season for the Big Blue (2-0) and Dariel Echavarria went 2-for-2 and scored twice with an RBI. Joe Ford, a senior righty, picked up the win with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 solid innings and sophomore Dawson DiBarri threw a solid 2 1/3 in his debut.
Masconomet 14, Amesbury 1: Adam Kostos earned his first win and the bats came alive for the Chieftains (1-2), who were led by Braeden O’Connell’s two hits, four RBI and three runs scores. Chris O’Grady stayed hot with two hits and two runs scored and Matt Golini added a double with an RBI.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0: Sky Jara won 7-6, 6-1 at first singles and the rest of the Generals cruised as they improved to 2-0. Winners were Naomi Provost (6-1, 6-0), Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) and the tandems of Brynn McKechnie/Nora Gamber (6-1, 6-4) and Lisette Leonard/Libby Collins (6-0, 6-2).
Newburyport 5, Marblehead 0: Three of the matches went three sets in a bout closer than the score might show. The first doubles team of Courtney Yoder and Ella Kramer (6-4, 1-6, 4-6) played particularly well.
Austin Prep 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: Ari Summa and Liz Champagne picked up the point for Fenwick with a 6-4, 6-1 win in doubles play.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, KIPP Academy 1: Sophomore middle blocker Will Napierkowski served five aces and had six kills and junior captain Jake Fritz had seven kills in the 25-9, 19-25, 25-14, 25-14 win.
Essex Tech 3, Innovation 0: Senior middle blocker Gabe Mota had four kills with six aces and senior middle blocker Cael Dineen totaled seven kills to pace the Hawks (2-2) to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-12 sweep. Senior Todd Morfis had a strong defensive match with eight digs.
St. John’s Prep 3, BC High 0: A stout defensive effort by Ben Bailey (15 digs) and Tucker Murphy helped the Eagles earn a 25-18, 25-15, 25-17 victory against their Catholic Conference rivals.
BOYS TENNIS
Manchester Essex 4, Masconomet 1: The Chieftains were bested by their former CAL foes.
BOYS TRACK
St. John’s Prep 105, St. John’s Shrewsbury 31: The Eagles rolled behind wins from Drew McStay in the high jump, Tireni Asenuga in the triple jump, Chris McDonough in the long jump, Pius Enjindu in the shot put, Tanner Ciano in the discus, Brendan Burke in the 200, Nathan Lopez in the 800, Charlie Tuttle in the mile, Jack Stein in the 2-mile, Jason Bois in the 110 hurdles and Conner Perault in the 400 hurdles. Cooper Johnson, Dylan Aliberti, Lucas Carter and Brendan Burke also led the Eagles to victory in the 4x100 relay.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 24, Gordon 5: It was a day to remember for the Gulls (18-5), who saw Jake Nardone go 5-for-5 with a homer and five RBI, John Mulready of Peabody blast two homers and total four RBI and get a fourth dinger from Nicholas Perkins (4 RBI). Endicott totaled 22 hits in the route and balls were flying out of the park with Gordon (6-19) getting homers of its own from Patrick Tevenan and Robert Dunkle.
Eastern Nazarene 6, Salem State 5: The Vikings (11-10) threated to tie in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t push another run across. Zach Piroh, Christian Burt and Tim Catalanato had RBI for Salem but they were limited to five hits and no one had multiples. Salem native Bobby Jellison made his pitching debut and tossed two scoreless.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 6, Salve Regina 3: Ezekial Hall and John Marineau took the first two singles points and teamed with Mark Noschese and Alex Ryzi, respectively, to win doubles points as the Scots picked up their first conference win. Nathan Gonzalez and Adrian Thomas made it a doubles sweep for Gordon.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Plymouth State 24, Salem State 8: Patrick Guinee scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Vikings (5-6) in defeat. Kevin Albert and Sam Cioffi each added two goals.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4);
Softball — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (DH, 3:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4).
Girls lacrosse — Masconomet at Newburyport (3:45); Triton at Danvers (4:30).
Track — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4).