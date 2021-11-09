BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 2, Hingham 1: The Eagles (now 12-4-4) upset the top seed in Division 1 competition behind two first-half goals from Mark Patturelli. Joey Waterman was stout in net, making nine saves in the win. St. John’s will now head to No. 9 Brookline for its third straight road game to open the playoffs, with that match slated for Saturday. The winner will advance to the state final four.
Covenant Christian 1, Gann Academy 0: Bennett Plosker scored his 11th goal of the season to help Covenant to victory in the MBIL title game. Eli Pekari had seven saves for his 10th shutout of the year and added an assist on Plosker’s goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westboro 1, Masconomet 0 (PKs): A full 100 minutes wasn’t enough for either team to find the back of the net in the Division 2 Sweet Sixteen round, forcing a penalty kick shootout that the Chieftains (17-2) lost in heartbreaking fashion. Senior captains Carissa Scannell, Elena Lindonen, and Charlotte Meixsell led an outstanding team effort for Masconomet against an undefeated foe on the road.
VOLLEYBALL
North Andover 3, Peabody 2: The Tanners clawed back from a two set hole to force a tiebreaking fifth set in the Division 1 state playoffs, but fell 15-11 against the No. 3 seed in the bracket. Kristina Cardello had a phenomenal match with 17 digs and 11 service points while Sarah Broughton had 15 kills and Isabel Bettencourt totaled 14 kills and 23 digs. Peabody (16-5) won the middle sets 25-12 and 25-16 with Abby Bettencourt getting 34 assists and eight kills. Lauryn Mendoca had four kills and three blocks while Allison Flewelling, Meg Price, Michaela Alperen, Elayna Capone, Gabbie Martinez, Kaya Grabowski and Katie Amico all played well for the NEC champs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Longmeadow 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders’ (13-3-4) successful run came to a close in the Division 2 Round of 16 against a strong Longmeadow team. Goaltender Sedona Lawson was immense in making 28 saves for Fenwick, which finished its season 14-3-4.