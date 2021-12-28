WRESTLING
Prep tops the field: At the Lowell Holiday Tournament held at Tsongas Arena, the Eagles scored 205 team points to edge out Timberlane (203) with the title secured when Charlie Smith won his last bout to come in sixth place in the heavyweight division.
Tyler Knox (126) and Rawson Iwanicki (152) won the tournament in their weight classes for St. John’s Prep as well. Adam Schaeublin was the runner-up at 132 lbs. and his brother Alex came in third place at 113.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 37, Ipswich 30: Jane Maguire’s 16 points paved the way for the unbeaten Generals (4-0) to capture this battle of arch rivals in the first round of the Institute for Savings Tournament. Hamilton-Wenham took a 14-11 halftime lead after outscoring the Tigers, 10-2, in the second period, then held them off down the homestretch. The Generals, who will take on Newburyport for the tournament title Wednesday, also hit 11 free throws as compared to just four for IHS.
For the third straight game, captain Carter King led Ipswich (now 2-1) in scoring with 16 points.
Revere 42, Danvers 35: Junior Ellie Anderson (10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) earned a spot on the All-Tournament team at the North Reading Invitational, though the Falcons dipped to 3-2 with a couple of a non-league losses. Kristina Yebba led the way with 13 points, four rebounds three assists and a trio of steals. Jordin Ortins (7 points, 7 rebounds) was instrumental in the Falcons’ comeback effort with stellar defense.
Danvers, which shot just 12-for-50 from the floor and 4-for-23 from 3-point land, led by one (34-33) with two-and-a-half minutes left but the Patriots canned two big shots down the stretch to put it out of reach.
Georgetown 51, Essex Tech 39: The Hawks dipped to 1-3 despite some strong play from Synclair McGovern (14 points, five rebounds) and Bryanna Grant (nine points, nine rebounds.
BOYS TRACK
Masco hits podium: At the MSTCA Distance Classic at the Reggie Lewis Center, Masconomet’s 4x800 relay team of James Toleos, Noah Demers, Tim McGinley and Nate Collins came in first place overall.
Beverly’s McMannus sets record: Freshman Micah McMannus set a new school record for ninth graders in the 2-mile at the Distance Classic, burning up the Reggie Lewis track for a finishing time of 10:45.96.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 5, Bishop Feehan 3: The Crusaders got a pair of goals from Max Vieira and 19 saves from Dillon Bloom to win their first game of the season and advance to the final of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament. Manny Alvarez-Segee, Kevin Wood and Matt O’Connor also turned on the light for Fenwick (now 1-2), with teammates Cam Anderson and captain Kinn Muniz picking up assists. Fenwick will take on host Catholic Memorial for the title at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Masconomet 3, Billerica 1: Sophomore A.J. Sacco’s goal proved to be the game-winner as the unbeaten Chieftains (3-0) knocked off Division 1 Billerica in the first round of the JL 11 Stoneham Holiday Tournament. Matt McMillan and Josh Brann also connected for Masconomet and Nick Santangelo came up big in net (15 saves) to produce the victory. Chris O’Grady, Nick McMillan and Richie Guarino were all credited with assists for Masconomet, which meets Stoneham in the tournament title game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Chelmsford 4, Danvers 3: At the Chelmsford Lions Cup, the Falcons (now 3-2) overcame deficits of 1-0 and 3-1 to tie the game, but couldn’t respond a third time when the hosts went ahead for good early in the third period. Mike DeLisio got the scoring started for Danvers before Trevor McNeill connected on the power play and Jake Ryan tied it late in the middle stanza. Bobby Joyce and DeLisio each had assists, with goalie Brayden Holt stopping 29 shots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 73, Salem Academy 56: Mike Yentin scored 23 points while Jason Romans had 21 to power the Crusaders (4-0) to another victory. Che Hanks added 12 points and Robert Greener had nine points and eight rebounds
Winchester 71, Masconomet 57: The Chieftains fell to the host school in the first round of the inaugural Bob Bigelow Classic.
Peabody 43, Revere 40: The Tanners (3-2) earned a tight win in the first round of the David Green Memorial Basketball Touranment, advancing to play Winthrop in the championship on Thursday. Anthony Forte’s 3-pointer with three second left was the difference; he finished with 17 points in the win. Nick Soper and Colin Berube also played well.
Greater Lowell 59, Essex Tech 43: The Hawks got 15 points and five rebounds from Andrew Paulino but it wasn’t enough in the loss. Colin Holden added nine points and five boards while Cael Dineen had eight points and 12 boards.
For Salem Academy (4-2), senior Dexter Brown finished with 21 points while junior Jorbert Peralta chipped in with 14 points.
Manchester Essex 45, Hamilton-Wenham 42: Markus Nordin had 10 points and eight rebounds while Chris Collins had eight points and 10 boards for the Generals, but it wasn’t enough in the tight setback at the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament.