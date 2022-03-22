COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon sweeps SSU: The Fighting Scots (5-6-1) came from behind to beat Salem State 8-5 and then cruised in the nightcap 14-3 to sweep a double dip. Gabby Hunt’s 2-run double gave Gordon the lead in the first bout, Karissa Hatchell went 4-for-4 and Mara Little had three extra base hits. The second game saw Hatchell drive in two more runs, sisters Ami and Lily Rivera combined for four hits and two RBI and three from Isabelle Rivera.
Salem State, now 0-10, saw Mackenzie DeSantis hit a 2-run bomb and total three RBI and a multi-hit effort from Sydney Chiasson.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 13, St. Thomas 7: Marblehead’s Sam Cioffi scored twice in the first quarter and five times in all as Salem State (5-2) raced out to a9-2 lead and never looked back. Kevin Albert added two goals and two assists, Pat Guinee scored twice with a helper and Zach Royal had a solid effort in net with 15 stops.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Fitchburg State 10, Gordon 7: Cody Demers had two hits with a double and Jon McIntyre and Shane Demers had two hits as well but the Scots (4-11) came out on the wrong end of a slugfest. Fitchburg scored six in the bottom of the sixth and then withstood a five run rally by Gordon in the seventh to hang on. Essex Tec graduate Chris Masta scored a run for the host Falcons.
Endicott 6, St. Joseph Maine 2: Caleb Shpur’s RBI double helped Endicott (7-3) take a commanding lead and grab a solid non-league win. Leadoff man Joe Millar had two hits and scored twice, Robbie Wladkowski also had two hits and Nick Cannata picked up the win with five innings of three-hit pitching with five strikeouts.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wentworth 3, Endicott 2: Against the No. 10 ranked team in D3, Endicott (12-5) forced a fifth set tiebreaker by winning the fourth but fell 22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 22-25,15-10. Rafa Robert had one of the best offensive games of the season with 28 kills plus ten digs, Mason Mallory added 19 kills of his own and 12 digs and Gavin Emenaker had an impressive 54 assists while also digging up 11 balls.