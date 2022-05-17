SOFTBALL
Salem 8, Malden 2: Skylar Sverker cranked out two doubles, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs to send the Witches to victory. Ella Wasserman also doubled twice and finished with two RBI, Mia Silva hit safely and crossed home plate twice, Liv Loux had two hits, and Cassadi O’Leary doubled and scored once. Winning pitcher Annie Thornett spun a three-hitter, striking out eight Malden hitters.
Beverly 9, Newburyport 8: Trailing by two in the seventh, the Panthers (10-3) scored three times with Emily Stilwell (2-for-3) coming home with the go-ahead run on Gabbi Wickeri’s sac fly and second RBI of the game. Jamie DuPont went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI while Lindsey Gannon had two RBI doubles. Jazmine Sullivan earned the win in the circle with five strikeouts over four frames.
Saugus 18, Swampscott 3: Nicolette Fraser crushed a pair of triples in a losing effort as the Big Blue fell to 6-7.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 13, Winthrop 2: Broghan Laundry scored four more goals while teammates Coco Clopton and Abby Eichler eacg added three of their own to send the Big Blue (9-3 overall) to an easy home win. Goaltender Sasha Divall made 10 saves in the win for Swampscott, which also got scoring production from Scarlett Ciciotti (2 goals, 2 assists), Brooke Waters (goal, three assists), and Sophia Ciciotti (2 assists), with Clopton also picking up an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 18, Catholic Memorial 5: Will Sawyer netted himself four goals while Jimmy Ayers added three and two assists as the Eagles (13-2) officially clinched the Catholic Conference title to themselves with a 9-0 mark. Lucas Verrier, Noah Brown and Charlie Wilmot added two goals each; Tommy Sarni had one score and one assist; and A.J. Mazziarello, Deuce Morton, Jack Doherty and Nate Jones all had solo scores. Nick Bernaducci finished with one assist. Nolan Philpott, Connor Kelly and Morton were defensive standouts in front of goaltenders Teddy Cullinane (6 saves on 9 first half shots) and Gavin Kornitsky (4 saves on 6 shots).
Swampscott 21, Salem 0: Liam Keaney (4 goals, 2 assists) and Jason Codispoti (4 goals, assist) led a parade of 13 different scorers for the Big Blue, who are now 8-7. Aidan Sprague (3 goals, assist), Jack Hazell (2 goals), Christian Urbano (2 goals), John Stanchfield (goal, assist), Liam Herlihy (goal, assist), Drew Hausse (goal), Mike Erickson (goal), Aidan Breault (goal), Harrison Kinne (goal), Zack Pierce (assist) and Sam Brodsky (assist) all earned points, while goalies Joey Pilotte (4 saves) and Timmy Sheehan (3 saves) shared the shutout.
Captain Maher Kokonezis had 19 saves in net for Salem.
BASEBALL
Pingree 12, Bancroft 7: Jaylon Richardson’s 3-run homer and four total RBI helped the Highlanders (11-5) win their last tune up before this weekend’s EIL playoffs. Max Jacobsen earned the win in relief and drove in a run while Quinn Moses had three more hits, Danny Alepa scored three times and Calvin Zimmerman added a key hit.
Essex Tech 9, Whittier 8: On Senior Day, Jacob Wells earned the save as the Hawks improved to 6-8. Junior Harry Lynch picked up another win while Medrano Deschene had an RBI double, freshman Cole Waterman doubles with two RBI and Shawn O’Keefe drove in a pair with the Hawks seeing eight players deliver at least one hit.
Amesbury 7, Ipswich 6: The Tigers had a late lead against the CAL Baker leading Indians, but Amesbury took a 6-5 edge in the sixth. Though Ipswich tied it up in the top of the seventh, Amesbury wound up walking off.
Catholic Memorial 20, St. John’s Prep 5: It was a rough day at the office for the Prep (8-7), who actually led 3-0 thanks to Payton Palladino’s homer in the third inning. The Knights then batted around in the second and the fourth, though Nick Solitro also hit a 2-run bomb for St. John’s.
Girls tennis
Swampscott 5, Peabody 0: The Big Blue rolled without losing a set. Singles winners were Veronika Isaglyan (6-0, 6-0), Laine Fautes (6-2, 6-2) and Victoria Quagrella (6-3, 6-1), with Anna Ratner and Anastasia Shub (6-1, 6-2) and Franci Sounthan and Sydney Antonelli (6-0, 6-1) doing likewise in doubles action.
North Reading 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: First singles player Nora Elenbaas had the lone victory for the Crusaders (now 10-6), prevailing in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.
Manchester Essex 3, Marblehead 2: The match was decided under cover of darkness in first doubles with the Hornets getting a hard-fought win. Allesandra Stafiallini won 6-1, 6-4 for Marblehead and Maddie Conlon took second singles 6-2, 6-2.
Masconomet 5, Saugus 0: The Chieftains cruised with wins by Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and Nina Klink (6-0, 6-0) with additional wins by Maya Klink/Shaylee Moreno (6-0, 6-0) and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-0, 6-0).
BOYS TENNIS
Manchester Essex 3, Marblehead 2: In a back and forth clash, the Magicians (9-6 overall) battled but couldn’t claim a singles win from the visiting Hornets. Winners were the first doubles team of seniors Dwight Foster and captain Jack Donovan (6-1, 7-5), and the second doubles pairing of freshmen Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lowell Catholic 3, Essex Tech 2: Seniors Cael Dineen (13 kills, 6 blocks) and Todd Morfis (10 kills, 2 blocks) both had excellent showings in a 21-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 15-6 setback. Classmates Gabriel Pedrozo-Mota (9 kills, 20 digs) and Beck Hermann (19 digs, 3 aces) also put forth strong efforts, as did freshman Barrett Cross (18 assists) and Sophomore Bruno Santos (16 assists).
BOYS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 74, Bishop Stang 61: The Crusaders (4-4) got a Senior Day win led by winners Ethan Tran (200, 23.1), Matt Cinelli (long jump, 18-6), Matt Szpak (javelin, 95-10) and Andre Santos (800, 2:16).
Masconomet 111, Gloucester 25: Standout first place performances by Simon Berents (high jump and low hurdles), Nathan Molina (long jump), Dylan Tappendorf (shot put and discus), James Toleos (javelin and 800), Liam Gillespie (high hurdles and 200), Tyler Eberhardt (100), Nate Collins (400), Tim McGinley (mile) and Cooper Ogden (2-mile) powered the Chieftains.
Danvers 79, Peabody 57: NEC Lynch champion Danvers (6-1) took down the Dunn champs (also 6-1) by taking major points in the throwing events with wins by Aidan Drislane (shot put), Mike Leon (discus) and Nick Goodwin (javelin). Luke Llewellyn doubled up to win both the mile and 400, Jake Ryan won the triple jump, Aidan Smith won the 200 and Brendan Whalen, Jacob Wescott, Sean Ouellette, Colin Kelter, Will Conklin and Joe Baker delivered crucial points.
Event winners for the Tanners included Jovante Dailey (high jump), Alan Paulino (long jump), Nick Dresser (low hurdles), Ben McKieman (high hurdles), Justin Franco (100) and A.J. Forte (800).
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 94, Bishop Stang 29: Julia Loescher topped a personal best 118-9 and also won the javelin to win the discus and Fenwick ended the regular season 5-2-1. Irene Caron won the long jump (14-2) and the 100 (13.5), Lisa Powers doubled in the high jump (4-10) and the high hurdles (17.5).
Peabody 80, Danvers 56: The Falcons (3-4) saw Shea Nemeskal have an outstanding meet in winning both the 2-mile and the 800. Amelia Bourdier topped the high hurdles, Georgia Prouty won the 400m Emily Tobin won the triple jump and Cali Abbatessa won the shot put (PR 32-5) and the discus. Courtney Hinchion also picked up second in both the 2-mile and 400.
Winners for the Tanners included Lindsey Wilson (high jump and 200), Yosmery Batista (long jump), Fabola Vasquez (javelin), Gina Martinello (low hurdles), Megan Collins (100) and Ava Buckley (mile).
Masconomet 121, Gloucester 15: The Chieftains cruised with first place efforts from Ellie Green (800), Jenna Lindsay (400), Lauren Boughner (200 and long jump), Greta Mowers (100), Brooklyn Odardi (100 hurdles), Angelina Zepaj (low hurdles), Cali Haberland (javelin), Sophia Doumas (shot put and discus) and Katherine Faddis (high jump).