BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem 64, St. John’s Country Day, FL 42: The Witches cruised in their KSA Events Classic tournament opener in Florida behind 17 points, six assists and two steals from Brayson Green. Chris Qirjazi chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Corey Grimes had 11 points and five boards, and Jack Doyle dished out 12 assists to go with five steals and four points.
Pingree 59, Southern, KY 38: The Highlanders took their opener at the KSA Events Classic down in Orlando, FL behind Ray Cuevas’ 20 points and Charlie Lynch’s 16 points. Hudson Weidman and Matt Theriault each added eight points in the win.
Georgetown 60, Ipswich 39: The Tigers trailed by 16 at halftime and were never able to cut into that deficit. Nick DeLeon (14 points) and Nate Pillis (10) were the offensive standouts for Ipswich, which got to within 11 points with five-and-a-half minutes to go but were unable to get any closer.
Hamilton-Wenham 63, Rockport 32: The Generals (1-1) picked up their first win of the season behind 16 points including four 3-pointers from AB Labell.
Masconomet 63, Essex Tech 33: The Chieftains (3-1) raced out to a 31-20 halftime lead and held the Hawks to just 13 second half points to pull away for the convincing win. Matt Richardson led the charge with 26 points while forward Brendan Bazazi chipped in 12.
For Essex Tech, which was turned over 30 times by the Chieftains, Shawn O’Keefe led the way with 11 points.
Bishop Fenwick 50, Winthrop 47: The Crusaders earned a hard fought win behind 16 points from James Meklis. Nate Allder added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists while Jimmy Vahey chipped in eight points and Ben Zaniboni had six points and eight boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Swampscott 33, Essex Tech 23: Freshman Sam Ward led all scorers with 13 points and added two steals as the defensive minded Big Blue improved to 2-0. Junior Victoria Quagrello chipped in six points, four assists and five steals and senior Lilian Gosselin owned the glass with ten rebounds to go with six points.
The Hawks (1-3) were paced by Maddie Shairs (10 points) and senior Molly McLeod (seven).
Billerica 41, Beverly 23: Abby Ruggieri paced the Panthers with nine points and three rebounds in the setback. Olivia Griffin added a half dozen rebounds to go with three points and a pair of steals, while Nikki Erricola added six points.
Hamilton-Wenham 48, Northeast 40: Sasha Makogonov had 14 points and the Generals (2-0) made a 7-0 run early in a third quarter in which they allowed just five points. Gaby Campbell added 11 points and Abby Simon had nine while Leah Coffey, Sadie Gamber and Kate Cassidy keyed the lockdown defensive effort.
Georgetown 47, Ipswich 34: The Tigers (1-1) had a bit of a letdown in the second half though Hazel Hoog led the scoring effort with ten. Lucy Donahue and Ella Stein scored eight each for Ipswich.
Pingree 47, Euld (TX) 36: Down in Florida, sophomore Lyla Campbell had a career-best 17 points and the Highlanders improved to 5-1. Bella Vaz scored 14 while Sam Jones added ten of her own. Pingree now faces a team from Pittsburgh Wednesday morning in the KSA Classic.
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 50, Cardinal Spellman 40: The 4x400 relay of Celia Krouse, Shannon Bresnahan, Julia Davis and Maria Ryan won to seal the meet for Fenwick (2-0). Other first placescame from Krouse (300), Sarah Fogarty (1000), Alex Morgan (mile), McKenna Leaman (weight throw) and Samantha Sharpe(hurdles).
BOYS TRACK
Cardinal Spellman 63, Bishop Fenwick 11: John Reilly won the 1000 meter run for the Crusaders while Michael Carter (300), Sullivan Corcoran (hurdles) and Michael Hatch (dash) earned third place points.
SWIMMING
Salem falls to Gloucester: The Witches came out on the losing side of the meet, but Salem Academy junior Madeleine Hallowes achieved two girls North sectional cut times with a 26.62 time in the 50 free and a 58.47 time in the 100 free.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Winthrop 5, Marblehead 1: Hannah Tsouvalas had the lone goal for the Lady Headers, now 1-3.