LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Lynnfield 10, Salem 0 (5 innings): The Witches were eliminated from District 16 competition despite a solid pitching performance from Sophia Ruggieri. Salem made six errors in the field which led to the loss. Jackson Rennicks, Shane Lister and Anthony Santana all had hits in the setback, while Benji Muncy made a terrific catch in right field.
Gloucester 4, Middleton 0: The locals managed two hits, a leadoff single from Landon Schuller and a double off the bat of Alexander Cooper, and were knocked out of the District 15 Williamsport tournament. A.J. Paragois went the distance on the hill for Middleton.
LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 9, Newburyport 0: Noah Guanci punched out 12 batters in a seven inning no-hit shutout for Post 331, coming four walks shy of a perfect game. Offensively Beverly/Salem had 11 hits with three by Sam Armbruster, two by Tyler O’Neill (two RBI), two by Casey Bellew and two by Gavin Gold.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 39, Beverly 38: In a back-and-forth clash, freshman-to-be Jules Stevenson brought Beverly back from a large deficit by scoring 12 points in the second half, including a trio of triples. But Kate Pyne’s basket with under 10 seconds remaining was the game-winner for Marblehead. Tess Andriano had 13 points for the winners and Kate Burns added 10, while Beverly got seven points from Mia Belotti and six from Molly Potter.
Essex Tech 40, Danvers 27: Tenley Mugford buried four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 12 points and teammate Taise Dossantos added six as Essex Tech turned a three-point halftime lead (23-20) into a comfortable win. Reese Holland paced Danvers with eight points and Molly Godfried added seven.
Peabody 41, Bishop Fenwick 36: Ally Bettencourt’s aggressiveness in attacking the hoop enabled Peabody to pull away late after leading by a single point at intermission. She had a game-high 20 points for the Tanners, with Maia Davis contributing eight and Alania Ryan six.
North Reading 56, Ipswich 31: Despite a dozen points from Hazel Hoog and 10 from Izzie Wetter, the Tigers fell to their Cape Ann League rivals. Caitlin Riley (12), Ariana Dimitri (10) and Bella Cannalonga (8) paced a balanced attack for NR.