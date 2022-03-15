COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vikings sweep: Salem State (4-2) made it four straight wins to start its trip to Myrtle Beach by sweeping New England College, 5-3 and 3-0. In the 5-3 decision, Christian Burt's two run single broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth to plate the winning runs and the bullpen of Kyle Banche and Jake Boucher made it stand up. The 3-0 decision saw freshman Mason Consigli earn his first collegiate win with a complete game, 1-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Burt had another RBI in that one and Zach Piroh went 2-for-3 with a ribby.
Endicott 10, Keystone 8: The Gulls improved to 6-1, plating two runs in the top of the ninth inning to pull ahead for good. Joseph Millar had three hits, an RBI and five runs scored, while Jake Nardone knocked in two on three hits. Nicolas Notarangelo added two his and three RBI while pitcher Michael Clapprood picked up the win on the mound with with seven strong innings of relief.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 11, Springfield 10 (OT): The extra session finally went Endicott's way with Dom Russo's game-winner giving the Gulls (1-4) their first overtime win in three tries already this spring. Russo had three goals in all, Michael Hauptman tied it up with 1:27 left and Nick Pagluiso added two scores and three assists.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott drops two: Down in Florida, The Gulls lost to Eastern Conn. State, 4-1, and Rowan, 3-2 to dip to 2-4 on the season. The first game saw Maria Hanchuk strike out seven while being hamstrung with the loss as the Gulls stranded eight and couldn't take advantage of seven hits. Endicott had a 1-0 lead in the nightcap on an RBI by Chrissy Marotto and Swampscott's Katie Watts had three hits between the two games.
Salem State drops two: The Vikings (0-4) fell to Loras, 4-2, and Hamline, 8-0, in a doubleheader in Florida on Tuesday. Leadoff hitter Sydney Chiasson had two hits and an RBI in the first setback with pitcher Emily Carter going the distance on the mound and striking out three. In the shutout loss Hannah Magee had her team's lone hit of the day.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Drew 6, Endicott 3: The Gulls (2-6) got a doubles win from Collin Dinardo/Daniel Rinkert (8-5) and singles wins from Oliver Pope (6-4, 2-6, 6-3) and George Danes (7-5, 1-6, 7-6) in the loss.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, Drew 0: The Scots (11-4) swept their way to victory behind big wins in doubles from Lejla Guster/Ripley Uyeda, Olivia Berler/Olivia Martinelli and Kaitlin Fitzgibbons/Yolanda Mendonca, as well as singles victories from Uyeda, Guster, Martinelli, Shelby Henry, Berler and Ana Mar Molina.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Eastern Nazarene 2: The Gulls (11-4) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a thrilling 18-25, 30-28, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 decision. Rafa Norbert had 24 kills and three digs to lead the way while Gabe DeBenadetto had 18 aces. Mason Mallory added 12 kills and six digs.