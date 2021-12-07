WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 74, Johnson & Wales 51: The Peabody connection of Liz Zaiter (16 points, eight rebounds) and Katie Wallace (11 rebounds) controlled the paint and Salem State (2-8) snapped a four-game skid. Marblehead native Nicole Freddo also had a great game with 12 points and three steals.
Gordon 57, Western New England 43: Madison Wynbeck had another huge game, playing all 40 minutes and leading her squad with 19 points and ten rebounds. Ami Rivera added 14 as Gordon evened its season record at 4-4 and Cara Andereotti chipped in with ten.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western New England 87, Gordon 85: The Scots missed a potential game-winning three pointer as time expired in the close road setback. Garrett Sattazahn scored 23 to lead Gordon and Michael Makiej scored 15 while tearing down nine rebounds.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 3, Conn. College 1: Erik Larsson’s power play goal in the second stood up as the winner and he put it away with a late empty netter as Salem State (3-7) earned its third win. Richard Coyle assisted on the first two tallies with the first one coming off the stick of Eamon Miller and goalie Joona Sato-Hunsula made 31 saves for the win.