MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 102, Salem State 94 (OT): Garrett Sattazahn exploded for 31 points with four steals and the Scots (3-3) doubled up the Vikings in overtime, 16-7, to pull away. Bryce Smith also had 24 points with 10 boards for the winners and Justin Yu gave Gordon a nice burst with five triples and 19 points. Salem State (1-5) saw all five starters score in double figures led by Josiah Green’s 17 points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 68, Emerson 61: Sarah Dempsey came off the bench and poured in 17 points with six rebounds to help the Gulls (2-2) outlast Emerson with a 26-16 fourth quarter spurt. Tara Laugeni had a game-best 18 along with 10 rebounds and Cassie Caldwell made four treys and scored 16.
Gordon 83, Salem State 68: Ami Rivera netted 27 points and Madison Wynbeek scored 20 with 12 rebounds to help the Scots (2-4) outdistance the Vikings (now also 2-4). Irianis Delgado led Salem State with 20 points but the Vikes were plagued by 21 turnovers.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Anna Maria 0: Dana Smullen posted a 27 save shutout to help the Vikings improve to 2-4-1. Middleton’s Kendra Currier netted the game-winner with an assist from Peabody product Jess Robert and Alexis Taylor also scored.
Endicott 3, Williams 2: The Gulls improved to 6-3 thanks to goals from Kat Keith, Morgan Sisson and Samantha Fantasia. Assists went to Jess Burwell and Teaghan Hall.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 5, Southern Maine 4 (OT): Zach Dill’s overtime goal on assists from Matt Yianacopolus and Erik Larsson sent the Vikings (1-5) to their first win of the season. Landyn Greatorex, Yianacopolus, Larrson and Luke Day also scored in the win.