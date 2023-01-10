BOYS BASKETBALL
Danvers 67, Winthrop 50: Quinton Shairs exploded for 23 points to help the Falcons pick up their third win of the year. Deryn Lanphere added 16 points while Johnny DiTomaso had 13.
Innovation 70, Essex Tech 67: Shawn O’Keefe posted a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds but the Hawks lost a lost one to fall to 4-3. Four 3-pointers each from Jack McBournie and Christian Federico highlighted a hot shooting night from distance.
Salem Academy 64, Prospect Hill 46: Jordan Maxson had another great outing with 19 points while Angel Santiago added 18 as the Navigators improved to 8-1. Ivan Paredes scored a baker’s dozen in the victory and Jorbert Peralta was also in double figures with 10.
North Reading 65, Ipswich 41: Toby Adams scored 19 points with five from behind the arc to pace the Tigers. Max Chesley also chipped in with eight.
St. John’s Prep 74, BC High 42: The Eagles (1-6) picked up their first win of the season in dominant fashion on Tuesday night.
Salem 51, Masconomet 44: The Witches picked up another NEC win in tight fashion Tuesday evening. Brayson Green led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds while Corey Grimes had 12 points and five boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 65, Marblehead 25: Junior Logan Lomasney had 20 points, 18 rebounds six assists and four steals and it was another dominant showing for the Tanners (6-0). Senior Taylor Bettencourt had 15 points with eight assists and three steals while Isabel Bettencourt added ten. Jess Stead also scored nine in a solid effort while Sophia Coburn, Lizzy Bettenocurt and Maia Davis played well.
Essex Tech 49, Mystic Valley 21: Bryanna Grant had 16 points alongside 12 boards to help the Hawks inch over .500 at 4-3. Tenley Mugford and Thais Dos Santos had nine each and Janelle Dalton had a solid defensive showing in addition to her four points and five steals.
Newburyport 51, Hamilton-Wenham 25: It was only a four point game after the first quarter but the Clippers turned up the defensive pressure and limited the Gens to four second quarter points to pull away with an 18-4 run.
North Reading 64, Ipswich 34: The Hornets exploded for 28 second quarter points to pull away from the Tigers. Ipswich got strong efforts form Lucy Donahue (14 points), Hazel Hoog (12) and a nice spark off the bench from freshman Allie Wile.
Georgetown 55, Beverly 41: Nylah Ollivierra scored seven points and had 11 rebounds but the Panthers dipped to 3-5. Maddy Young had a great outing off the bench with three steals in addition to six points and Olivia Griffin had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 132.85, Peabody 91: The Tanners achieved their best score in two seasons led by Allie Flewelling’s all-around performance and strong vault. Emma Lynch scored a 6.6 on floor, Madison Semper notched 5.6 on vault, Bailey Merchant had 6.8 on beam and captain Camila Fialho scored 6.2 on the beam.
BOYS TRACK
Archbishop Williams 64, Bishop Fenwick 16: Victories by Danny Rowan in the high hurdles and Gianluca Sesisto in the shot put were the highlights for the Crusaders (1-2). The 4x200 relay of Michael Carter, Michael Hatch, Mehdi Kehmmich and Declan Corcoran also won.
Ipswich 80, Essex Tech 19: Keith Townsend doubled up to win both the hurdles and high jump for the Tigers (2-0) while Brian Milano won the dash, Peter Joss-Green won the 300, Colin Hansen won the 600, Peter Bayman won the shot put, Tyler Rafferty was first in the 1000, Josiah Scarano topped the mile and Cam Townsend was first in the long jump.
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 56, Archbishop Williams 35: The Crusaders (3-0) remained unbeaten behind wins by Irene Caron (long jump), Celia Krouse (300), Alex Morgan (600), Shannon Bresnahan (1000), Maria Ryan (high jump), McKenna Leaman (shot put), Madison Reilly (weight throw) plus the 4x400 relay of Morgan, Ryan, Krouse and Bresnahan.
Ipswich 61, Essex Tech 37: Double-winner Olivia Novello was first in the high jump and hurdles for the unbeaten Tigers (2-0). Soren Shearer won the 600 while Dana Falardeau won the 1000, Chloe Pszenny won the 300, Lucy Winthrop on the 2-mile and Amelia Mooradd topped the long jump.
SWIMMING
Danvers 53, Salem 28: Freshman Zachary Cotter won both the 20o-IM and 100 fly to help the Falcons even their record at 2-2. Also winning were Griffin Butler (200 free), Alex Cotter (50 free), Isaballa Moccia (500 free), Spencer Keyes (100 back) and Eric Zhang (100 breast) plus all three relays. Picking up big second place points were Julia Boyd (200 free), Arianna McNulty (200-IM), Allison O’Keefe (100 fly), Kylee McGraw (100 back) and Darius Chung (100 breast).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 73, Nichols 70: Sarah Dempsey made a couple of free throws with 55 seconds left to give the Gulls (6-8) the lead for good in an exciting finish. Dempsey had 16 points and an incredible 20 rebounds and Tara Laugeni had 23 points to go with 10 boards of her own. Libby Fleming gave Endicott yet another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Gordon 66, Curry 56: Serianna Anderson and Madison Wynbeek led four Scots in double figures with 13 points each to propel Gordon (5-9) to a CCC victory.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Curry 76, Gordon 69: Peabody native, Bishop Fenwick grad and reigning CCC Rookie of the Week Jason Romans had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to help Curry down Gordon. The Scots were led by Michael Makiej’s 20 points plus an additional 12 from Bryce Smith.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Suffolk 3, Salem State 2: The Rams netted the winner with only 2:26 to play after Salem’s Peyton Hughes had tied things up with just under seven minutes remaining. David Cicak also scored for the Vikings and Aaron Mercer made 29 saves in net.