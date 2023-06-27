NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Beverly 45, Essex Tech 20: Jules Stevenson went off for 19 points and the Panthers grabbed a nice win with Molly Potter also scoring 15. For the Hawks, Thais Dossantos scored eight and Nicole Mwaura added five.
Pingree 46, North Reading 36: Bella Vaz scored 16 and Anna Kanders had a baker’s dozen to power the Highlanders. Caitlin Riley was the high-scorer for the Hornets with ten.
Masconomet 43, Danvers 23: Mia Theberge scored 13 in her first game back from an injury and Sammy Lalikos netted ten to help the Chieftains cruise. Danvers was led by Andrea Guadino and Reese Holland with seven each.
Peabody 41, Marblehead 34: Cousins Lizzy and Ally Bettencourt combined for 17 points while Aliyana Ryan, Liv Gaynor and Avery Bettencourt had six points each for the Tanners. Tess Andriano had 16 points in a nice game for the Magicians and Caroline Hauch scored six.