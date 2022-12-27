BOYS HOCKEY Swampscott 4, Rockport 3: Jason Bouffard had 27 saves while captain Aidan Sprague and Ronan Locke both had a goal and an assist to send the Big Blue to a Lynn Christmas Tournament championship win. Derek Faia and Jake Bartram also ripped the back of the net for Swampscott (now 4-1). Assiss went to Kody Langevain, Will Roddy and Ben Tolosa.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Lynn 0: The Generals received two goals from Charlie Collins plus the first goal of his career from Will Brown (who also had an assist) to blank the Jets. Luke Graham (9 saves) earned the shutout, with Brady Scudder and eighth grader Elijah Strozier also scoring their first varsity goals. Liam Heney also scored; Aidan {/span}Clarke had two assists; and solo helpers came from Jack Bial, Elijah Greenberg, Ryan Dolaher, and Evan Haughey.
Gloucester 6, Beverly 2: Early goals from Brad McAlpine and defenseman Bobby Massa (assisted from Mikey O’Leary and Logan Bowen) gave the Panthers (now 0-6) a lead in the second period before the hosts pulled away in the consolation game of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament. Dylan Hunter stopped 29 saves in net for the Orange-and-Black.
Stoneham 3, Masconomet 0: The Chieftains (2-2) were blanked in the first round of the JL 11 Holiday Tournament despite 24 saves (on 26 shots) from junior goalie Chris Sacco.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 2: The Crusaders (0-3) led by two going into the third period after goals from Manny Alvarez-Segee and Gerry Visconti. But the Shamrocks erupted in the third period, sending Fenwick to defeat at the William Hanson Invitational Tournament at Warrior Arena. Colin Churches, Colton Carpenter, Chris Stevens, and Anthony Sasso all had assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL Peabody 93, Whittier 56: Anthony Forte continued his strong offensive play, dropping 36 points with seven triples as the Tanners (3-1) rolled. Shea Lynch added 10 points and seven assists, Nathan Braz had 11 points, six assists and four rebounds, and Ruddy DeJesus chipped in eight points. Also playing well for Peabody in the win was Yanni Pappas, John Minichillo and Cam Connolly.
GIRLS BASKETBALLIpswich 45, Hamilton-Wenham 18: The Tigers (2-1) breezed to victory in the first round of the Institute for Savings Holiday Tournament as Lucy Donahue dropped in 15 points and teammate Hazel Hoog had 14. Izzie Wetter and Emma Campbell also had big games for IHS both on the glass and in the defensive end.
Wakefield 63, Beverly 19: The Panthers lost at the North Reading Holiday Tournament despite six rebounds from Nylah Ollivierre, plus four points and a pair of assists from Maddy Young.
North Reading 49, Danvers 30: In the other half of the North Reading Holiday bracket, the Falcons got 14 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots from freshman Angie Djoko in the setback. Lila Flynn also played well on defense.