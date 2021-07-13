DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE
Swampscott 12, East Lynn 1: John Cogliano hit a grand slam to put the exclamation point on as Swampscott stayed alive in District 16 action. Starting pitcher Teddy O'Neill had a great outing for the Big Blue kids and Timmy Hamilton added a big hit. Swampscott now awaits its next opponent on Thursday in another elimination game.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 2, Keene 0: Monday night, all-star Jackson Emus struck out seven in 5 1/3 to set the tone as the Navs had a great effort from all their pitchers to tighten the standings by blanking the Northern Division leaders. Aaron Groller picked up the win and James Sashin and Justin Butera didn't allow a hit over the last two innings. All-star Joe Lomuscio scored the winning run on an error in the sixth and Logan Bravo, another all-star, drove in an insurance run in the eighth.
