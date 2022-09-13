VOLLEYBALL
Marblehead 3, Peabody 0: A dominant 16-kill effort by reigning NEC MVP Keira Sweetnam helped the Magicians knock the defending NEC champion Tanners from the unbeaten ranks with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-19 sweep. Sweetnam added three aces and eight digs while Isabel Wabno had 18 digs along with eight kills and setters Tamya Johnson (15 assists) and Julia Potvin (11) were spectacular.
For the Tanners (2-1), Isabel Bettencourt had 12 kills, Abby Bettencourt had 21 assists and Lizzy Bettencourt had eight kills with two aces.
Masconomet 3, Beverly 2: The Chieftains (now 2-1) pulled out a competitive 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13 triumph as Abby Filmore had 11 kills, five blocks and four aces. Camryn Wettstone also had 11 kills while Vanessa Latam finished with 30 assists. Sydney Draper led Masco with 14 digs, and Kat Faddis contributed three blocks.
For Beverly, Natalie Reynolds had 18 kills, Mya Perron had 15 kills, five aces and zero service errors, Nikki Erricola had seven kills and 11 digs, Abby Abroso had 19 digs and Abby Ruggieri had 38 assists to lead the way in defeat.
Saugus 3, Salem 0: The Witches dropped a 25-7, 25-13, 25-15 decision on the road Tuesday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 6, Saugus 1: Noelle McLane scored twice and Amelia Massa earned the win in net to give the Panthers (2-2 overall) their second Northeastern Conference win in three contests thus far. Eliot Lund, Cerys Murphy, Sophie Rogers and Ava Connon also had goals for the Orange-and-Black, with assists coming from Brooke Davies, Madeline LeBlanc, Lily Shea, Lucy Stevens, and Lund.
Swampscott 1, Peabody 0: Brooke Waters, a senior captain, had the game’s only goal to give the Big Blue (1-1) the victory at home. Cece O’Connor earned her first shutout in net as well.
Masconomet 2, Gloucester 0: Senior Greta Mowers scored both goals in the second half and Maddi Wayland had three saves to give the Chieftains (2-0) a road win. Captain Julia Graves assisted on the game-winning tally while Sara Graves picked up helper on Mowers’ second. Maggie Sturgis, Piper Morris, and Avery Allen also played well in the win.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Malden 0: Rayne Millett powered the Crusaders (3-0) with two goals and one helper while Meg Donnelly picked up her second shutout of the season in net. Madison Faragi, Ruby Cahill, and Sophia Savino also found the back of the cage for Fenwick, with midfielder Tess Keenan dishing out two assists and Kaleigh Cooke adding one.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 15, Xaverian 50: Nathan Lopez ran to victory in 17:42 and Paul Lovett (2nd) and Will Pechinsky (3rd) both finished in 17:52 as the Prep began its dual meet season with a victory at home. James Trigilio (4th, 17:55) and Dan Padley (5th, 18:01) were other Eagles’ standouts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Ipswich 1: Sophomore defender Maddy Wood scored the game-winner and assisted on another as the Generals (3-0) scored four unanswered at home after falling behind 1-0. Junior Lily Mark got the equalizer while seniors Ella Schenker and Georgia Mazuzan also scored. Assists went to Annie Moynihan and Claire Veenema with senior Kaitlyn Menegoni having a strong game up top.
Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 0: Sam Harrison had a pair of goals including the game-winner in the first minute of play to lift the Hawks (1-0-1). Ava Allaire added a goal with an assist while Kayleigh Silva found the back of the net and Izzy Santana and Carrie Martinez added helpers.
Covenant Christian 5, Landmark 4: Liza Minogue’s hat trick powered CCA to a win, with teammates Anna Jukanovich and Carys Walters also tallying.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 1, Shawsheen 1: Clint Viera scored the lone goal for the Hawks to help secure a draw. Guido Iannalfo played well in net as well.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Ipswich 0: The Generals scored two late goals to break open a competitive, scoreless draw and pull out the CAL victory. Senior forward Jackson Contois scored the first one on an assist from Charlie Mack, with the final goal coming via a direct kick from senior midfielder Chris Mitchell. Also playing well in the win was Tate Fitzgibbons at forward and Malcolm Crawford at outside back.
For Ipswich (2-1-1), Theo Norton turned in a very good game defensively while Brian Milano, Alex Barlow and Spencer McDavitt also played well. Senior keeper Nate Kobuszewski added a number of good saves in net.
Covenant Christian 4, Landmark 0: Evan Ray had a pair of markers and Issac Portugal and Anthony Reis also scored for the winners.
St. John’s Prep 2, BC High 1: Alex Borkland scored both goals for the Eagles (2-0), who led the entire way and only let up the one goal in the final minute. Defenders Ross O’Brien, Will Minor and Jeffrey Lopez all played excellent, as did midfielder Aithan Bezanson.
GOLF
Essex Tech 120, Greater Lawrence 104: Aidan Rotondo scored 24 points to lead the Hawks to their third straight win to open the season.
Hamilton-Wenham 129, North Reading 90: The Generals (6-2) got 23 points apiece from Cooper Miller and Tim Becker en route to their third straight win. Aidan Noonan, Luke Towmey and Evan Haughey each added 21 points in the victory.
Danvers 50.5, Salem 21.5: Bobby Fish (6.5-2.5), Bryce Clark (7-2), Braden Coyne (5.5-3.5), Connor Harvey (6-3), Colby Dunham (7.5-1.5) and Thomas Fish all won their matches to propel the Falcons to victory. Trevor McNeill and Brendan Glowik halved their matches, 4.5-4.5, to aid in the win as well. For Salem, Brady Tremblay and Jack Doyle both halved their matches.
Marblehead 50, Lynn Classical 22: The Magicians (4-0) remained unbeaten with a sound win at Gannon, led by match play triumphs from Jacob Hershfield (5-4), Charlie Grenier (6.5-2.5), Marty Ryan (8-1), Jacob Aizanman (6-3), Matt Mahan (9-0) and Adrian Baron (9-0). Ryan was the medalist with a 39.
Ipswich 95, Pentucket 38: Senior Chase Hansen, freshman Connor Wright and sophomore Samir Harb all had 17 points to lead the Tigers (3-5) to victory at Ipswich Country Club.
Bishop Fenwick 168, Matignon 108: The Crusaders (now 2-3) were led by Anthony Picano (34 points), Louie Spychalski (31), Danielle Lynn (24) and Tim Anderson (24) in the dominant win.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 4, Salem State 1: Tiago Frazao dominated with two goals and an assist as Endicott (3-2-1) won a North Shore derby of sorts by topping the rival Vikings (2-2-1). Max Karkos and Jason Brodeur also scored for the Gulls and Salem State got on the board courtesy of Dylan Senra.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Elms 0: Kate Howe handed out 30 assists and had a pair of blocks to help Gordon (3-5) sweep 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Mount Holyoke 8, Gordon 0: Goalies Sophia Zaskoda and Allyson Stauffer combined in net for the Scots (2-2), who had all five of their shots on goal come in the second quarter.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 1, Worcester State 1: Alex Weindorf gave Gordon (3-1-1) the lead before halftime but the Lancers got the only score of the second half and the Scots had to settle for a draw.