GIRLS TENNIS
Algonquin 5, Peabody 0: Playing in the Division 1 state playoffs for the first time in five seasons, the Tanners took a long trip out to Algonquin and bowed out of the postseason. Yasmine Giacalone battled in single action, falling 6-3, 6-3 and Peabody finished the season 8-7, which was its first time with a winning record in five years.
Under first year coach John Sousa, Peabody won more games than did it in the last two years combined. Players such as Jessica Chau, Valentina Goga, Jill McGrath, Theodosia Kourtelidis, Vanessa Kolani, Argiro Psyhogios, Jessica Demiri and Eftyghia Kourtelidis helped build the program back up with their committment and versatility.
“Our success was all about the girls,” said Sousa. “They were very committed and hard working. It was their season and I’m very proud of all of them.”