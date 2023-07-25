NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 42, Danvers 41: Logan Lomasney had 17 points and Ally Bettencourt erupted for 16 to help the Tanners hold off a tremendous effort from the Falcons. Gianna Ferraro was a perfect 8-for-8 from the line and totaled 16 points to lead Danvers while Maddie Shairs scored 10 and Reese Holland netted eight.
Masconomet 35, Beverly 28: Mia Theberge had 13, Ava Allen scored and Riley Bovardi added six but it was a pressure packed defensive effort that sent the Chieftains to victory. Lauren Caley (10 points) and Anna Michaud (eight) led the Panthers.
North Reading 57, Gloucester 47: Caitlin Riley and Juliet Waselewski had 16 each and Allie Lanciani added 14 for a Hornet team that made seven triples. Jordan DelTorchio led the Fishermen with 12.
Marblehead 34, Ipswich 10: Emerald Jacques (seven points) and Ainsley McDonald (six) led a balanced effort by the Magicians while Kiera McPartlyn and Ella Stein had four each for the Tigers.
NECBL
Mystic 3, North Shore Navigators 2: The Navs (18-12) were felled in the first game of a Tuesday night double header after the Schooners plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth. Stan DeMartinis III had a double and both RBI for North Shore while Brett Dunham struck out six in an excellent start. Peabody native Ryan Bradley also threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Navs with Jacob Jarrell hitting a double and Luca Trigiani going 2-for-2.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 7, North Reading 6: Jorge Burgos hit another homer and totaled up three RBI to help the Sox hone in on a playoff spot. Nick Reiser picked up the win on the bump with six solid innings and Eric Maria also drove home a pair.
Beverly Recs 2, North Shore Freedom 0: Jack Miano (5 2/3 innings) and Reid Latham combined for the shutout and the Recs evened their record at 10-10-1. Mike Davis (2-for-3) and Dillon Gonzales knocked in the runs and Danny Mello had a pair of hits with a run scored.