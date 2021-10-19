FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Everett 0: Ava Vautour scored twice, giving her a team-leading eight goals, and Maeve Clark stopped a half-dozen shots for her fourth shutout to send the Generals to a convincing triumph. Lucy Ayers, Sofia Montoya and Marlee Flanagan also scored for Hamilton-Wenham (3-11-1).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John's Prep 18, Xaverian 43: Senior captain Charlie Tuttle (16:58), junior Felix Rogovin (17:04) and Paul Lovett (17:14) took the top three places as the Eagles (5-0) secured their fourth straight uneaten dual meet season. Juniors Jack Stein and James Trigilio also scored and ran well for St. John's.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Beverly 1: Elena Lindonen notched a pair of goals while Taylor Bovardi scored once and assisted on two others, enabling the Chieftains (13-2) to roll to their seventh straight win. Charlotte Meixsell added a goal for the winners, who got an assist from Lauren Boughner and standout defensive work from Kylie Dumont, Kendall Skulley, and Abby Moore.
Grace Fitzgerald had Beverly's goal on a beautiful free kick form 35 yards away and keeper Kayla Cimon made nine saves for the Panthers (6-6-1).
Georgetown 1, Ipswich 0: The Tigers (3-9-2 overall) battled throughout but were ultimately left with their third 1-0 loss in their last five contests.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 3, Georgetown 3: Alex Barlow bent in a corner kick for the Tigers' first goal, while Tyler Rafferty scored the next two to help his team secure their third draw of the year. Brian Milano added an assist and played very well overall, while Theo Norton and center backs Spencer Johnson and Efrem Johanson all turned in strong performances. Cade Wetters and Thatch Phypers had good games as well.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0: The Hawks ran their record to 14-1 after their 25-23, 25-15, 25-11 decision. Seniors helped carry the day for Essex Tech: middle blocker Ali Tkach had 13 kills and three aces; outside hitter Gracie Dailey finished with five kills and three aces; setter Brooklynne McFadden chipped in with 20 assists; and Maggie McQuade and Ariana Burrows were stellar defensively.
Ipswich 3, North Reading 0: Elizabeth Linkletter had seven aces and 10 digs as the Tigers (11-1) made it seven straight wins with a25-16, 28-26, 25-12 sweep. Meghan Wallace served up seven aces with two kills, Carolyn Bailey had eight digs and Grace Sorensen had a team-high eight kills.
Bishop Fenwick 3, St. Mary's Lynn 0: The Crusaders honored Jess Furtado, Merry Spooner, Sophia Pregent, Liv Found, and Juila Loescher on Senior Night and came away with a win for the seventh time in their last nine matches.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Salem Academy 42, Excel Academy 12: Senior Jacob Redican threw six touchdown passes and classmate Gary Silk grabbed three of those for scores as the Navigators stayed unbeaten at 9-0.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 5, Salve Regina 3: The Scots advanced to Thursday's CCC semifinals at rival Endicott with wins by Jordyn Maddex and Annette Kim at first doubles plus Maddex, Kim, Madison West and Abbigail Fournier in singles action.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Gordon 0: Colleen McAvoy's 11 kills helped Endicott (15-7) remain perfect in CCC play with a sweep of their North Shore Cup rivals. Lauren McGrath handed out 18 assists in a fine performance for the Gulls while the Scots (10-9) were led by Valerie Nilan's eight kills.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Keene State 3, Salem State 2: Goals by Jasmin Moran and Eryn Ward and 13 saves from goalie Lily Pfefferle weren't enough as the Vikings fell to 3-10.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball — Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (6);